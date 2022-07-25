The carnival’s back in town
it’s been gone almost a year
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 11:17 am
we better get to the fairgrounds
before it up and disappears
To get the car anywhere close
requires quite the bounty
I do believe we dang near
had to park in another county
Dad goes to the tractor pull
while mother critiques the jams
older sis displays her quilts
and baby brother shows his lambs
We entrust our lives to people
who have perpetual tans
on rides that but a day ago
were parts inside large vans
The queen caused a stir
when she won her jeweled crown
It seems she’s not from here
or anywhere around
Diets die a greasy death
amid a swarm of calories
Of course, I’ll have fries with that
and cotton candy, please
Give me a lemon shakeup
and sugar atop fried dough
stuff me like a champion pig
until my suspenders blow
Mosey over to the grandstand
to catch the motocross races
smile at strange people and
stare blankly at familiar faces
Teenagers pout and preen
mixing lust with games of chance
I’m heading for the beer tent
to do the chicken dance
Tinkerbell calls my I-phone
She wants me home by eleven
She claims I’ve discovered Hades
I text back: IMN HEVUN
