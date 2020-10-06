Courier-Post Staff Writer
Once upon a time, when my wife, Nancy, and I were still making beautiful babies and living on the plains of south-central Kansas in a railroad town named Newton, I was the one who did the weekly grocery shopping for our family of six.
Considering that our twin daughters were born in early January, during flu and cold season, it would not have made any sense to load them up on a frigid day and take them to the grocery store. Neither was it logical to hand the car keys over to my bride, knowing that our infant daughters would not want to see my face should they get hungry before their mother arrived home and could nurse them. Consequently, once Nancy’s mother, Glenda, returned home I was schooled in how to properly and efficiently grocery shop. Think “Grocery Shopping for Dummies” and you will pretty accurately visualize the curriculum I was taught from.
Understandably it did not take much to cause my eyes to glaze over during my initial trips to the store. So many products claiming to do the same thing, it was easy to become overwhelmed. And considering this was an era before cellphones, there was no calling home for clarification if we wanted absorbent, or extra absorbent. Consequently, Nancy started sending me to the store with the most detailed shopping lists imaginable, which meant there was little room for confusion.
Eventually once our daughters grew to a point where they did not want to eat every couple of hours, Nancy took back over the shopping duties for our family. Sometimes I think she considered a trip to the store, minus her husband and four young children, to be almost therapeutic.
Much has changed since those days in Kansas, but one thing that hasn’t is that grocery shopping has remained Nancy’s domain, which has been just fine with me.
While previously I would periodically accompany my bride on her multi-store grocery shopping excursions, since the arrival of the COVID-19 virus in Northeast Missouri, I have not even been asked to ride shotgun.
The last trip to the store that I made was when I accompanied my oldest son, Caleb, to Walmart a few weeks back, but I am not sure that even qualifies, since we were not buying food supplies.
When Nancy would return home from shopping I would frequently quiz her regarding what had been sold out and what was being rationed. Often I was amazed by the items that people were choosing to stockpile. I mean I get that no one wants to run out of toilet paper, but to wipe out a store’s entire supply, except for the see-through generic stuff … Amazing.
I recently received an email that was predicting another run on toilet paper. The cause? The number of families whose students are remote learning.
According to the poll, 60% of Americans with students who are remote learning expect to go through five more rolls of toilet paper per week, 26% said 6-10 extra rolls per week and 8% said 11-15.
A new study from Bio Bidet reports that 99% of Americans are using more toilet paper than ever before, and 64% are concerned about spending more on toilet paper, with 24.3% expecting to spend $20 or more a week on toilet paper.
With approximately 645 youngsters enrolled in the Hannibal School District’s Pirate Virtual Academy, I can’t help but wonder if we are headed for another run on toilet paper?