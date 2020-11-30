Looking out the kitchen windows located on the south side of the Henley hacienda, a couple of hundred yards or so beyond Chestnut Street, is a tree-covered hillside.
It is particularly eye catching in the spring when new leaves are starting to appear on the wide assortment of trees which grow there. What makes the hillside particularly noticeable at certain times is the fact that there are different shades of green. Add in the white blossoms of a dogwood tree here and there, and it makes the hillside quite picturesque for a week or so each year.
As enjoyable as it is to see the various hues of green appear on the hillside each spring after a winter of browns and grays, its beauty pales in comparison to the colorful treat that my wife, Nancy, and I are treated to almost every fall.
Because Nancy spent the majority of October in St. Louis helping her father and then battling a case of the COVID virus, she missed the majority of this year’s colorful transformation in Hannibal. Missing it all would have been a shame because Nancy noted that as she recovered from COVID that the color of the turning trees she did see near her father’s home seemed more vibrant.
While Nancy caught the final bit of the hillside’s smorgasbord of color, she was just in time to enjoy the color of a tree far closer to our home in the hood. In the northwest corner of our small backyard is planted a maple tree that literally explodes with color every year. And while its official name is October Glory Red Maple, it typically does not reach the peak of color until November which was perfect timing for Nancy’s return home.
There were leaves that were a mixture of orange and red that came from within the leaf canopy. Then there were the leaves that received more sunshine which featured a blend of bright red and dark red.
With the exception of a few diehards all the leaves have now fallen off our backyard maple tree, but not all the color has vanished from our yard. As she typically does from year to year Nancy put out some petunias in planters on our front porch. While the color may change annually the type of flower generally stays the same because Nancy says they are hardy and hummingbirds like them.
With Nancy frequently gone starting in August the task of watering the front porch flowers frequently fell to my daughter, Anna, or my son, Caleb, while they were helping to keep me functioning during the absence of my wife. But now with Nancy back home she has resumed the weekly watering of the flowers, which my bride vows she will continue to do as long as there is any sign of life in them.
Despite the fact the temperature has dipped below freezing on occasion as we slipped deeper and deeper into November, the plants are continuing to live on. The stem of one of the plants is still a healthy green while the other still featured a purple bloom as of Thanksgiving, which provided a final bit of color at the Henley homestead in 2020.