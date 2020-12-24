I don't know how this article finds you on the day after Christmas.
You might be reading this as the kids play on the floor in the aftermath of Hurricane Christmas — the best seasonal storm of the year.
You might be kicked back in your stretchy pants regretting your third plate of dinner while simultaneously considering more pie.
Maybe the room is filled with the people you love and the sweet sound of the holliday is ringing through the house.
Or maybe this year is different. Maybe it's not what you expected or hoped for.
If that's the case, just remember that another Christmas wasn't quite as it was planned.
They expected a king. Royalty. Someone who would reign on high.
Generations anticipated the Messiah and waited for the moment He would vindicate and bring them justice.
They awaited a savior.
But when He came, He wasn't at all what they expected.
He came from Nazareth and Nathaniel, who would later be a devoted follower of Jesus, echoed the thoughts of many in John 1:46.
"Can any good thing come out of Nazareth?"
They came from Nazareth into the town of Bethlehem, just where the anticipated Messiah was to be born. But there was no caravan to impress or entertain the crowds.
Joseph and Mary, and unknowingly to the inn-keeper who had no room for them, the savior of the world was hidden in Mary's womb like a treasure.
Surely it wasn't what Joseph and Mary would have expected as they situated themselves in that dusty stable. Could the predicted Son of God truly come in such a lowly manner?
Jesus Christ was brought under a star, but He came without worldly grandeur. He came without earthly applause.
Mary must have felt so alone and Joseph must have been afraid, as they brought a baby into the world. It couldn't have been what anyone ever thought it would be — yet nothing has ever been so perfect.
Sent to die. Born to love.
This world was never meant to cheer for His cause, and He was not meant to be crowned the king of the people.
Because if He was, then how could they find the glory of God in Him? He would simply have been another hero of the people. And while many of those have great intentions and even the most valiant of reputations — Jesus was not here to glorify people.
He was here to show that none of the things of this earth really matter at all. He showed us that only two things truly matter.
That we first love Him. And then we love each other.
For when He came, grace was born. He offered life to the very people crying out for His death. And that's what love is. The blood of Jesus as He died on the cross in a true act of unconditional love.
Beauty wrapped in the ugly of sacrifice. Love shining through pain. And God's purpose enduring when the world had other plans.
Jesus was born. And He died. Because God so loved the world. And through this, we can know that His purpose will always prevail, no matter what the world plans.
Because He loves us.
So on that first Christmas night, the shepherds arrived and an army of angels surrounded them, bringing glory to God and praising Him for everything He had done and was going to do through the sweet child laying in the manger.
And when everything seemed so wrong, Mary and Joseph knew that everything was exactly how it should be.
And again, I don't know how this Christmas finds you. Maybe there are empty seats you wish were filled. Due to COVID, loss, or other reasons, and it just feels empty.
Maybe you're quarantined and feeling alone, or sick and just want to feel better.
Maybe the season hit hard and you couldn't afford to put everything under the tree you'd hoped for.
Or maybe it's three weeks after Christmas and you just picked up this edition in the waiting room at the dentist's office (good luck with that).
No matter what, just know you aren't alone. He has a plan, and while it might not be as expected, in the end it will be nothing less than perfect.