Fingers pointing at each other, they stood in front of a sink full of dishes fighting the same fight that breaks out every single time I ask for help around the house.
“It’s not my turn. It’s his!”
Honestly, I never know whose turn it is but I always kind of hope it’s the one who actually wipes the countertops and doesn’t sit in the bathroom for 45 minutes pretending to poop.
They aren’t the only ones who avoid cleaning. When Shawn walks into the room on date night all clean shaven and smelling like the same bottle of cologne I’m pretty sure he’s had since 1995, I already know the bathroom sink is covered with tiny hairs.
On top of all that, the dog basically throws a party every time we leave the house. We come home to her licking herself on a pile of trash.
With every passing day in the Duncan family story, I find the people (and animals) in it both amazing and annoying at the same time. Sometimes even amazingly annoying.
Recently all four of us, including the dog, sat in the Walmart parking lot while Shawn ran into the store to get supplies for a family fishing trip. In the 15 minutes we waited for him to come out of the store, each member of the family drove me crazy in their own special way.
One of them farted in the backseat and blamed the dog. (Although Wilma isn’t really what I would consider a lady, I’ve been around these people long enough to sniff out the difference.)
Logan got the hiccups and by the 60,000,000,000,000th one, I just quietly banged my head against the passenger window.
(I know it wasn’t his fault, yet I somehow felt personally offended.)
Wilma barked at EVERY SINGLE PERSON WHO WALKED BY. In the Walmart parking lot on a Sunday afternoon.
One kid called his brother “stinky breath” which then resulted in that one holding his brother down in the backseat and breathing on his face yelling, “How’s it smell now?”
All I could do was scream, “Quit breathing on him!” Which really does feel like the right thing to say in 2020 anyway.
And even though the car wasn’t moving, we slowly turned in to crazy town, which is usually the place I completely lose it.
But then I started thinking about our most recent date night.
The night before that, Shawn and I cruised Broadway on a Saturday night. Just like we used to do as teenagers.
I remember being in a car full of girls and looking over to see Shawn and his buddies talking in the gravel pit.
(And if you’re from here then you know the gravel pit.)
They’d flirt with girls driving by, including us. Sometimes we’d stop, and other times we would yell at them from the road and then laugh at their efforts to talk to girls other than us.
(We were all great friends from working together.)
My laughter always came with an undertone I didn’t understand. A longing I didn’t identify yet. A deep want of something to come.
And it was all of this.
That carload of crazy is everything I ever dreamed of. Those people arguing over nothing, messing up my house and making weird noises accompanied by weird smells are everything I wanted.
I just had no idea how incredibly frustrating the life I hoped for would be sometimes.
Yet at the same time, it’s completely wonderful and the biggest blessing I could ever ask for.
It’s the month of thankfulness — those 30 days we reflect on all the things we should actually pay attention to all year long.
And I try to, but sometimes everyday life gets in the way of my gratitude. From changing diapers and chasing toddlers to attempting to reason with teenagers — the time has flown by.
Watching Shawn approach the car, while Wilma literally attempted to climb up the side of my head, my sigh was deep and content.
Because I’m truly thankful.
Not just this month but every month. Not just this moment but every moment, and not just for the perfect ones but for all of them.
Even the ones that make me want to pull out my hair.
Thank you, Lord.
Thank you for every second of this annoyingly beautiful life.