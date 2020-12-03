A few weeks ago I made a life choice. It was a pretty big decision for me, and one that I thought about many times before actually doing it.
I quit Facebook.
I didn't delete my account or anything, but I did delete the app off my phone. Well actually, I disabled it because my phone won't actually allow me to delete it. Which is weird, but what isn't weird these days anyway?
This is something God has been telling me to do for a long time, but I've continually come up with reasons not to. And then explained to myself why I was probably just hearing Him wrong.
Because I keep up with family and friends on there that I wouldn't see otherwise. That's important.
Because I store our family photos on there. We all know I would never actually print off our Hawaii photos. Plus, we would have totally forgotten about that pot roast we had for dinner on May 14, 2016 without Facebook memories popping up.
Because I write about God on Facebook. I have always tried to write about Him and just my authentic life. I want people to feel closer to Him through my own struggles.
Truth is, though, I've been so increasingly preoccupied with Facebook over the last five years or so, I could rarely stop thinking about it.
It reminded me of when I was a smoker. If I didn't have a cigarette in my mouth then I couldn't wait until the next time I did.
While playing games with my family. While sitting in church. While driving to work.
All I could think about was checking those notifications. Especially when I wrote a story on Facebook — I constantly found the need to check it.
How many people liked it? More importantly, how many people LOVED it? How many people shared it?
The answers to those questions often played a large part in how I felt about myself that day — it directly affected my confidence level.
I found myself craving popularity. Hoping to become internet famous, so I could one day look back at my life and be able to say I made it as a writer. People with big followings get book deals and I wanted so bad to sign my name to a publisher.
Lately, it seems that getting a big following requires me to step out of my comfort zone and say things that not everyone wants to hear. These days, social media readers want opinions, because many people only want to follow writers with whom they agree.
Believe me, I have my opinions. I actually love expressing them, but I'm not good at debating them. Not because I don't have the facts to defend myself, but because confrontation makes me physically ill.
My anxiety level skyrockets during conflict, and this definitely has been a hard year for those of us who prefer peace.
This brings me back to this leading from God that I've had (and fought) for quite some time to get off Facebook.
And it all led to this: Who am I really trying to glorify?
Although I'm more than willing to talk about my opinion and love for Jesus all day long, I still wonder if my obsession with reactions and shares wasn't more based on my own words being popular rather than spreading the gospel.
I didn't do it on purpose, of course. I think it just became a dark undertone of good intentions. I started off wanting to share Him but ended up wanting to share ME.
I've been convicted and I've finally done what God asked. Not only have I dropped my personal account, but I've let go of my writer's page too.
My Facebook page had 6,000 followers — it's not huge but it took me years to build.
Now I'm a writer without social media, and other than my regular Friday spot here, where I can share my stories, I'm not really sure what to do next.
And I think that's the whole point.
Sometimes He takes us back to the start and plants on our feet firmly on His foundation. That way, when we rebuild we can know the structure is sound.
So, that's where I'm at — in the construction phase. Not just with writing, but with every part of me. We are starting anew — God and me.
Let's see what He does.