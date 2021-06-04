God Bless America and this random soldier who wants to be my Facebook friend.
His name is Mike from Sarasota who, from his profile picture, loves his dog and his country (be still my heart). Thank you, Mike, for choosing me to be your ONLY Facebook friend. I'm honored.
*Block.
I also got a friend request three days ago from Arrubababauagh from somewhere in India. He told me I have a beautiful smile in the comment section of a post about my dinner.
You know Arrubababauagh, that profile picture of Jesus hugging all the children almost got me.
*Block.
(His name has been changed to protect the identity of the random hacker who is most likely trying to steal mine — or whatever sinister thing these people are trying to accomplish.)
Seriously though, what the heck do these people want?
Right when COVID started, I started getting friend requests from people in scrubs wearing masks. Doctor George was fully scrubbed in and standing in front of an ocean view.
Now every other day some American soldier is knocking on my door (you know my Facebook door — not my real door.)
I am making light of it, but I've also gotten requests from people who I knew and loved that have passed away. That turns my stomach and makes me furious.
Ugh, Facebook. Can't you make the creepers go away?
On the flip side, there are some pretty great things about Facebook.
I've watched some of my Facebook friends grow up online. Starting as pictures on their mom or dad's pages, and now they have their own accounts.
I love that.
Some started out in their teenage years, just graduating high school.
I have watched their posts go from carefree afternoons with friends hanging at the pool and bathroom selfies before a night out, to walking down the aisle. From college graduations and new job announcements, to pictures of toddlers squishing cake into their faces.
(And now I feel old.)
It's a blessing to watch people you've grown to care about as they walk through life.
I've hurt for their heartaches, cheered for their celebrations and laughed at oh-so relatable things. Like when my friend burnt her pizza on the very same night that I slow cooked a ham for nine hours and then realized it was already pre-cooked. Blackened ham — it’s now a thing.
Facebook can be so good. But it can also be so bad.
Political arguments and bullying have gone viral. We don't just judge our neighbors now but people all across the globe — right from our living rooms.
It can also feed depression when your friends post a selfie at a barbeque you weren't invited to. It's called FOMO (fear of missing out — it's a thing.)
(Except really they just ran into each other in the Walmart garden center.)
Facebook. It's complicated.
It's like the entire world all joined a club. But not like a supportive club where you feel like you can just finally be yourself.
It's like a club where you share your crock pot spaghetti recipe and 696 people come at you.
Crockpot spaghetti is controversial, I tell you. Cletus Jay, an Italian guru whose profile pic featured an alligator eating a snack, said his grandma was rolling over in her grave at the crockpot spaghetti's lack of ethnicity.
Then again, I feel like there's never been a more effective way to share Christ or to testify of His love for us.
When my parents died three years ago and my faith was dangling in my grief, Facebook was where I shared my journey back to Him.
And people have told me it helped them with theirs.
So, like anything else, Facebook is how you use it and how you let it affect your life.
For me, I'll keep talking about the dumb things I do, taking pictures of my dinner, bragging on (and simultaneously griping about) my kids and Shawn. And telling you all about my bird who chases me around the kitchen until I give him walnuts.
And I'll keep on sharing Jesus.
Every day. No matter the season. I'm gonna tell you what He's doing in my life.
And as for any Arrubababauaghs out there stalking my page, don't friend request me.
God bless you, I'll block you quicker than Cletus Jay's grandma rolling over in her grave.