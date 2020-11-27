The Christmas season is now official.
Although some of us started it the day after Halloween, and that’s normally something I would disapprove of — but not in 2020. I mean really, bring on some cheer — in whatever form we can find it.
Aside from the year itself being weird, this Christmas will be different for us. It’s the first year since becoming parents that we don’t have a kid who believes in Santa Claus.
Connor is now 14-years old and stopped believing about three years ago, but we weren’t sure about Logan who just turned 11.
I’ve been suspicious now for a while that he no longer believed — especially in the case of the Tooth Fairy.
Truth is, I was an awful Tooth Fairy, and got progressively worse as the years went by.
Connor, being the first born, got the Tooth Fairy in her prime. When he lost his first tooth, he woke up to a Transformer next to his pillow, and thereafter he’d find a crisp dollar bill carefully laid out.
But somewhere around 2014, the Tooth Fairy faced hard times when Shawn’s paycheck switched to direct deposit.
Cash became scarce. The Tooth Fairy was suddenly leaving IOU’s or ransacking the house for a dollar after Logan’s tooth came out while eating an apple at 8 p.m.
On a good night he’d find 32 cents and an old stick of gum from the depths of my purse shoved under his pillow.
Then the Tooth Fairy turned 40 and things got really bad.
“Mom,” Logan said one morning coming down the stairs with his tooth. “The Tooth Fairy didn’t come last night!”
Oh (darn). I forgot to be the Tooth Fairy.
I clapped my hands. “I forgot she takes Tuesday nights off!”
And then she took Wednesday night off too, and finally on Thursday morning he pulled up his pillow to find leftover Halloween candy from his bedside drawer.
I just crossed my fingers and hoped he’d buy it. You know, he really didn’t seem to notice or care though as long as something was there.
So I just kept on being a dysfunctional Tooth Fairy and by the time he was 10, I’m pretty sure he knew the whole thing was a sham and was just scamming me for money anyway.
So the Tooth Fairy was no love loss for me, and neither was the Easter Bunny. I could barely make myself pretend that a giant rabbit hopped around in the middle of the night delivering Iron Man and Thomas the Train baskets to our dining room table.
But Santa Claus was different — that gig was special. He felt like an old friend.
We visited him at the store, called him on the phone, and threatened our kids with him (don’t judge me, Logan stopped pooping his pants when he thought Santa wasn’t coming). And on the big night, we tracked him online all the way up until bedtime when we said, “Oh look! He’s in Illinois. Better get to bed now.”
And after we kissed them goodnight and tucked their blankets around their ears, it was go-time.
We wrapped piles of presents, lugged them up the basement steps, put them under the tree, filled stockings, and took a bite of a cookie and a drink of milk — all while making sure the kids weren’t peeking from the top of the stairs.
By the time we fell into bed that night, it seemed like only minutes until the kids were jumping on the bed, “It’s Christmas! It’s Christmas!”
Through dreary eyes we led the kids into the living room which had been transformed overnight.
It was magical. It was messy. It was the pinnacle of joy for the season.
Now it’s over, and I really don’t know what to think.
It’s less work, that’s for sure. I can’t imagine a Christmas morning without nodding off amid flying wrapping paper and Minecraft excitement.
But just like everything else, the memories are made and the moments are cherished.
Now we are moving on to something new, and I am pretty sure it will be just as messy and wonderful.
And then one day I’ll watch them take on these magical roles for their kids. And you never know, maybe when my teeth fall out, they’ll stick some old Halloween candy under my pillow. If the nursing home will let me have it.