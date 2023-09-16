I enjoy eating at a restaurant, and I don’t mind going alone sometimes.
When I step inside a restaurant, I prepare for the inevitable question: “Just one?” I try to beat them to the punch and say, “Just me!” right away. And although I don’t think of myself as a “just”, I’m used to it.
If you’re eating alone, you usually don’t get the prime seating location. There is a spot for “just me” near the bathroom or in a tight spot by the bar. I understand the efficient use of seating, and wedge myself wherever they put me.
I do have a secret weapon when dining alone, though. I’m a good tipper. GOOD.
I’ve waited tables before, and I know how difficult and tiring it is. So when I am treated with respect and served well I like to show my appreciation.
Oddly, some servers assume a single diner isn’t going to tip much or at all. I’m always excited to see how things go at my table.
A creature of habit, I have favorite meals at the places I dine. I take the menu and request my drink, knowing what I want already. But to order immediately seems to rattle some servers. There is a rhythm to this ritual. Menu. Drink. Order.
When my drink arrives, I rattle off my choices. As I’ve written before, I like to see the server write down my order; it makes me uneasy to rely on her memory alone.
I’m sure she has an excellent memory, but I like to see her scribble.
Once the final step of my part in the process is over, I can flap open the paper or crack open my book. My ears pick up odd tidbits of conversation around me.
I hear mostly mumbles. An odd word will sail my way now and then. Innards. Measly. Rockabilly. Most conversations are boring, but occasionally I hear tidbits that make me cringe.
People like to argue when they eat. Couples talk in amounts in direct proportion to their years together. Quiet table? Long marriage.
Families with children are trying to get through the meal without disaster. I hear warnings and suggestions— “use your spoon” or “eat two more bites” —from parents praying nothing will spill before they finish.
My meal arrives. Sometimes, the plate is slid my way in a hurry; my server has bigger tables waiting. She or he will ask me to “enjoy”. If I need steak sauce or a refill of my drink, I’ve learned to say it quickly, and be patient in waiting for its arrival.
Now I’m alone, and I love it. I know that I will usually be left alone by my server as well. Constant checkups on my taste bud ratings— “how is everything tasting?”—are seldom.
My check is being prepared offsite. In a few minutes, my server will hurry by (on the way to other tables) and slide the ticket atop my table.
If I want dessert, I have to ask. For some reason, many servers don’t suggest it.
Maybe they think those dining alone may be too sad to want something cheery like chocolate. I’ve seen actual surprise reactions when I request dessert. It always makes me smile.
When I’m finished eating and ready to pay, I assess my visit with a benevolent gauge. My meal was fine. My service was fine. He or she DID smile once or twice. I’m full.
I tip because it’s the right thing to do. And I tip because I know some of the other tables don’t. If I was treated with the same regard a table of four receives, I tip more.
Servers. Don’t forget your single diners. Just a tip from me to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.