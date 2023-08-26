Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.