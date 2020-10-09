Have you ever received news that was prefaced with the statement, "You had better sit down"?
Normally such news is considered to be so dire that it might actually cause the listener to be overcome with emotions that are so strong that it might cause him or her to faint.
The unexpected death of a loved one, regardless of whether they had walked on two legs or four, could generate such a response. An unexpectedly bad medical diagnosis, or the loss of a job or a home due to a fire, storm or flood could also have the same effect.
Even the birth of a healthy baby can cause one to go weak in the knees. I learned that lesson myself in 1983 when after delivering one healthy daughter the doctor caught a second daughter who was an unexpected bonus baby.
Normally when one is encouraged to have a seat it is not uncommon for their mind to start speculating regarding the news they are about to hear. Such was the case for me a little over a week ago when my wife, Nancy, called me from the St. Louis home of her ailing father.
While the time it took between her saying "sit down" and the delivery of the news amounted to only a few milliseconds it was long enough for my mind to generate a couple of possibilities.
First, for some reason, I found myself fearing that Nancy was going to tell me that after 45 years of marriage she wanted a divorce. Secondly, I envisioned being told that Nancy had been involved in a traffic accident and that our car had been totaled.
As it turned out, while I was way off base on both counts, Nancy's news that there was a strong likelihood that she had been exposed to the coronavirus upon returning to St. Louis still sent a chill along my spine which was seated in a front room recliner.
It did not take long to track down the likely source of the virus. Nancy's sister, Gloria, works as a counselor in Southeast Missouri. While she was able to meet with many of her clients through Zoom, some preferred meeting face-to-face. It was after one such meeting that Gloria was advised that the individual had tested positive for COVID. And while Gloria immediately self-quarantined unfortunately she took that step after visiting her ailing father, Don, and interacting with her brother, Steve, and sister-in-law, Heather, who have been in St. Louis helping provide around-the-clock care for Don.
It is speculated that Nancy picked up the virus when she hugged Gloria upon returning to St. Louis following her last trip to Hannibal.
COVID tests confirmed what their symptoms had already indicated, that Don, Steve and Heather all had the virus.
While Nancy awaited the outcome of her COVID test early last week, she remained symptom free. Still, Nancy confided that she felt it was simply the calm before the storm.
"If I don't have it I will be surprised," Nancy said one evening last week.
Thus it came as no surprise when her test results came back positive around midweek, which coincided with the onset of flu-like symptoms.
Last Thursday night was Nancy's worst thus far as she felt so bad she could hardly talk on the phone.
I find myself praying that Nancy's condition does not deteriorate to the point that I am hearing news that is best received sitting down.