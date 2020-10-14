Today is my mom's birthday. She would have been 72 years old.
Her death will be two years in February, yet I still sit in anticipation of her call.
Like one day probably 10 years ago, I answered the phone and she was so dang excited.
"Meg. I'm pretty sure there is a mountain lion on my deck."
"Maybe it is just a stray cat," I suggested.
"I don't know. I'm gonna throw out some Friskies and see what happens."
The next day I walked into her house and found the same cat lounging on her couch. It was a huge calico mess of fur and tangles.
"His name is Puddin'," she said while smiling over at Dad who was rolling his eyes and putting together an extra large pet carrier.
"Puddin' needs a check-up," he told me with the same enthusiasm as when he asked me drive him to his colonoscopy.
"And grooming," mom added. "Make sure they don't forget that, Ron."
Dad nodded as he and Puddin' headed out the door together — both grumbling as they went.
Later that day (or maybe a few days later, I can't remember) mom called me in tears to say Puddin' was sick.
Mom wasn't a crier. I never saw her break down once through my Dad's cancer or her own.
She didn't cry as we drove away from her home where she grew up and then later welcomed her grandchildren into, even though we all knew she wouldn't return. And that's okay, because sometimes our feelings are buried so deep they don't know how to surface. I know her heart was breaking inside yet she couldn't express it.
But the day Puddin' was diagnosed with luekemia — who just showed up on her deck one day — she bawled like a baby.
I wondered about that often. But since she died, I feel like I've learned so much about how people work and process things. It's much more complicated than we could ever understand, and so much easier to make a quick judgement call than attempt to see deep inside.
Mom was a character of her own kind. I've literally never met anyone like her.
With her agoraphobia and OCD it would be easy to assume her mentally weak — but she wasn't. Her will was stronger than anyone I ever knew.
And I really never told her that until the day she was leaving for the nursing home. She looked at me wide-eyed and cocked her head to the side.
"Do you really think that?"
She was almost flabbergasted that I said it — and man do I hate it took until the last weeks of her life for me to tell her that.
I often think about that moment, and wonder how many times she desperately needed to hear those words but no one said them.
I'll be honest and say that, at times, I was bitter toward her mental illnesses — frustrated because she wouldn't (couldn't I now know) get help.
She would often say she felt like animals understood her better than most people, because they just cuddled her and didn't question anything else. That's why when Puddin' died from cancer, her emotions came up from deep inside. Things I never saw her express even during the hardest of hards.
If only I understood then what I do now. Hindsight sucks sometimes. Because when she needed me to see it, I didn't. But now it's clear and extremely convicting.
So, I'll tell you this.
There will be people in your life you don't understand. Sometimes even people you must walk away from at times, but don't ever stop trying. Pray to see what you're missing.
And always, ALWAYS say the words on your heart while you still can.
Happy birthday, Mom. Gosh it makes me happy to know you're with Jesus, but I sure do miss you down here.