Nothing like a little ice to remind me that I am no longer the photographer I once was.
On an icy or snowy day in my pre-Parkinson's days I would have just slipped on my boots, pulled on a warm winter coat and gloves, and covered the top of my balding head with my Kansas City Chiefs or St. Louis Cardinals stocking cap and been out the door with two of my trusty Pentax cameras in hand. But now that maintaining my balance has become more and more of a challenge venturing outside, especially when there is a layer of ice on the ground, just is not as appealing as it once was. Consequently following the New Year's ice event all I could do was stand at a window, look outside and envision what a beautiful picture the ice-covered trees would have been.
Eventually, following a little melting of the ice, I decided that conditions were such that I might be able to safely venture outside to take a few photos. In the corner of our yard stands a piece of metal on which a potted plant could be hung. Included in the design is the image of a hummingbird. Following the frozen precipitation I couldn't help but notice that an icicle was hanging from the hummingbird's beak.
"What a cool shot that would make," I thought to myself, no pun intended.
With the temperature slowly rising I knew the icicle would not last much longer, so I needed to take action soon or miss the photo opportunity. Accompanying me on my excursion into the great outdoors was my oldest son, Caleb. Caleb's motives for accompanying me were twofold, he wanted to take a photo of the icy hummingbird too, plus he wanted to enhance the odds of me remaining upright.
As it turned out remaining standing wasn't near the challenge for me as holding the camera steady with my shaking hands while taking the photo was. With Caleb's assistance I managed to get the photo. Although the image wasn't completely what I had envisioned, it was certainly better than nothing.
The photograph of the icicle hummingbird went into a special folder on my home computer's desktop that is reserved for the favorite pictures I have taken through the years, dating back to when I was still shooting with film. All of my "best" images are stored on hard drives which are located in the basement of the Henley hacienda. Because of where they are located I rarely have the opportunity to view them. However, that has changed, thanks to my wife, Nancy, and Caleb.
Among the items Nancy brought home from her deceased father's house was a digital picture frame. Load your images onto the device and it will cycle through them, showing a different picture every 10 seconds on the 4-inch by 6-inch screen.
During his stay through the Christmas and New Year's holidays Caleb worked on the frame. One of the biggest challenges he faced was deciding which photos to load on the frame, which has a capacity of a 150. According to Caleb, all the photographs I have designated as a "favorite" add up to over 5,400. Oops.
Caleb formatted the images and spent considerable time trying to determine exactly how many photographs the frame could accommodate before ceasing to function. He also wrote out instructions on how to change photo groups once he had returned home.
The frame is set up on the kitchen table, which allows Nancy and me to view photos while we eat as the images rotate through some of the scenic and memorable places we have visited. It has been very enjoyable to see several of my best images, thanks to a memory-filled device.