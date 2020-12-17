I have a new favorite TV show.
If you haven’t seen it, it’s a baking show on Netflix where people who aren’t bakers try to make really complicated things on national television. It’s called Nailed It and I’m seriously thinking about going on it. The winner, which is basically the best of the worst, wins $10,000.
From spaceship cupcakes and unicorn donuts to three tier cakes done in the likeness of Donald Trump, these people basically do the best they can and then at the judging they uncover their dessert and exclaim, “Nailed it!”
Then they compare the perfect version of it alongside a shot of the baker’s creation, which is usually dripping icing and falling apart in chunks. This just feels like my life — and with the popularity of the show, I feel like I’m not alone.
Although I’m not really sure I could even pull off being the best out of the worst. It really just depends on the day — and that’s not just with baking either.
Sometimes I’m like the lady whose pirate donut was hailed by judges as, “Well that’s pretty good!”
Other times I’m like the guy who stood and stared at the big glob of raw cupcake he’d just pulled out of the oven until the three minute announcement when he hurriedly iced an apple and stuck it in a wrapper right before the timer went off.
That is one of the most relatable things I have seen in my life.
I tend to think I’m going along just fine until something starts smoking and everything is on fire. Well, some of that might be an exaggeration since there’s not usually actual fire, but the fire alarm has an easy trigger and the kids get confused a lot on whether to evacuate or go to the table for dinner.
Really though, there are plenty of upsides to the “Nailed It!” life.
For one, people tend to be really proud of me when I do fairly simple things.
Like when I remember to pick Logan up from art club. Most of the time, I drive home from work, walk into the kitchen, and smack myself in the forehead when I notice the lack of corn dog wrappers scattered around the countertops.
Thankfully his school is only a few minutes from our house, so I’ve never been officially late. But I’m usually the last one to pull up.
Logan is always so proud of me when I get there early.
I also get special praise for remembering to pay all the bills on time and if I call the kids (or the pets) by their right names. It’s great, really.
Other good points to the “Nailed it!” life is that no one asks me to participate in bake sales or to help them remember to do things.
My absolute favorite part of the show is at the end when everyone stands before the judges. Their faces represent people who have done their best and now hope for some grace.
There are a variety of issues happening. One cake was perfectly topped with iced roses but didn’t deliver on the taste. While a dragon cake was delicious but its head fell off right when the judges arrived.
And all the contestants groan because they don’t know what happened. Some follow the recipes. Others just go by the seat of their pants. But all of them are going for the same finished product. No one does it exactly the same and no one gets the exact same results.
They thought they did everything they were supposed to, but they just couldn’t do it without help.
In the long run that’s what so many of us are doing — just trying our best and hoping for some grace when we stand in judgment. We read His book and follow His commandments, but we fall short. And we always will.
Thankfully we don’t have to fear when we stand before the Lord because Jesus has already taken our “Nailed it!” lives and allowed Himself to be nailed on a cross for our sins. As long we know Him as our Lord and Savior, He will guide us through this life and onto the next.
As for the show, you never know, I might end up baking on TV. Just keep checking the news because I might accidentally burn Netflix down.