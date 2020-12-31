This is my fourth New Year's Eve column and most of them have either made the "New Year/New Me" declaration or came to the conclusion that I'm fine just the way I am and I'm not changing a thing.
Both are true, really. I definitely have things I need to change, but at the same time, I kind of feel like I'm just starting to figure out who I actually am.
On this New Year's I don't plan to discuss either though. Honestly, I'm not ready to recap 2020. It's too deep and I'm still sorting through it all.
So instead, I'm just going to tell you a few random things.
1. I love canned meat. Spam. Salmon. Beef and gravy. Chicken. Chicken of the Sea. That stuff that looks like dog food, but as far as I know it’s not (corn beef hash). It’s weirdly delicious.
2. I’ve spent roughly 30 percent of my life searching for things I had in my hand five minutes ago. Keys, pens, scissors, my phone, you name it. At one point, I ransacked the house only to discover it either in yesterday’s jeans, today’s jeans, or somewhere in the depths of my couch. And on occasion - I find it still in my hand.
3. I’ve spent the other 70 percent of my life thinking about what I’m going to eat next. There’s nothing else.
4. A few weeks ago Logan came downstairs while I was fixing supper and stood in front of me.
"Mom, I think I wore your pants to school today."
Lifting up his favorite Darth Vader shirt which hung over what looked like my black leggings, I saw an elastic waistband pulled up to his armpits. I just shook my head — they were Shawn's long johns.
I explained to him he'd worn his dad's underwear to school and he laughed.
"Oh, so these are his slim Jims?"
And I just left it at that. Underwear pants will forever be slim Jims to Logan and me now. But I did make a mental note to do closer inspections in the mornings before I leave for work.
5. My two boys are 11 and 14. I’m not parenting littles anymore, but also not parenting bigs quite yet. That whole potty-training thing finally took. Honestly, I thought it never would. I thought I was going to be buying a diaper bag to match their prom dates’ dresses.
Logan once told me that he couldn’t poop on Thursdays. So, every time I hear him flush on that particular day of the week, I just feel a little parenting victory.
I take what I can get.
They can go to the bathroom alone, yet do not put down the seat, which is also true of the other kid I’m raising — but he’s 44.
They are old enough to bathe, brush their teeth, and get their breakfast and lunch with no help from me.
Yet when they get sick or something hurts — especially if it’s their hearts — then they curl up on me like toddlers again. I hope they never get too big for that.
6. I recently turned 42-years old. I remember when Dad turned 40, and we got him a bobblehead wearing a T-shirt that said, “Over the hill.”
I don’t know what it means to be over the hill — I just know I’m too tired to climb back up it.
I keep hearing that 40 is the new 30, but if that’s the case, then 30 just got a stiff knee and hair that’s thinning on top.
In biblical times, I wonder if 900 became the new 600. Noah built the ark when he was somewhere around six-hundred years old. Yet, I get tired carrying the laundry basket upstairs.
7. I’m finally learning that despite my daily failings, I’m doing the absolute best I can with what I’ve been given.
My parenting. My marriage. My friendships. My extended family. My writing. My everything.
So, I might eat canned meat, lose all my stuff, and have an obsession with food, but I’ve got heart, and I’m trying hard. That’s gotta count for something.
8. If you're looking for any words of wisdom for 2021, let them be this.
Life is short. So dang short. And that’s OK because it takes getting through this one to finally stand before Jesus.
And friends, that’s everything.
Happy New Year!