When I was about six or seven years old, my mom came into my bedroom with a sweet little pink box that had my name etched in gold on it. Whenever you opened it, a tiny ballerina would pop up and do a little twirl with a little song — which I can’t remember now.
But when she gave it to me, my mom said, “This is a special music box that I bought just for you, but you have to be careful with it so that the little dancer doesn’t break when you open it. And it was such a sweet gift that I loved so much. I didn’t want it to break.
So I was careful with it, which was amazing because I was five. And even if I had it now, it'd still be pretty amazing.
Because, yes I have to admit it, the craziness I gripe about with my kids absolutely comes from me. I was a mess on wheels. I lost everything. I was careless. And I didn’t care for things the way I should have.
But this little box was different, it meant so much to me when she came in to give that to me. It was so delicate and beautiful, and I couldn’t believe that someone loved me enough to get it for me.
So I was careful. Not because I thought she would take it away from me, but because I cherished it. I appreciated it. So I opened with great intention and when I did, I would sit and watch that sweet ballerina twirl and appreciate what had been given to me.
This is how I feel about grace.
Jesus gave us this beautiful gift. He gave His life for it.
He was crucified — for grace.
He was whipped and the skin ripped from his back — for grace.
Our God who made the Heavens and the earth, who set the stars in motion. He burdened His back with our sins and carried them to Calvary.
Jesus hanging on that cross might make a beautiful necklace or wall painting, but it wasn't beautiful in real life. Had we looked upon Jesus that day, looked into His eyes while they nailed Him to the cross, we would never claim His sacrifice as an excuse to watch R-rated movies.
Instead, we should ponder this precious gift. Just like I did with that musical box. I would go into my room and open that box with wonder. I would watch that ballerina spin and cherish the gift my mom gave me. It was precious.
I did nothing to deserve my mom’s gesture — she did it because she loved me. I didn’t have to earn it. I didn’t have to ask for it. She loved me. So she bought it.
Jesus did the same with us, but on a much greater level. We need to marvel at what He did for us. We need to ponder on His sacrifice.
But so often, we ponder instead of what we can get away with. We see His sacrifice as an excuse and a reason to push boundaries.
But see, grace wasn’t meant to be that way.
We tend to think that grace serves us. That we determine the boundaries of forgiveness. When. How. And for what.
Grace was never meant to be fairy dust to sprinkle over sin. It was never meant to be an excuse for sin. Jesus didn't die so we could sin. He died because He knew we couldn’t not sin.
He knew we couldn't do it on our own.
We all fall short of the glory of God. None of us are sin-free. But that doesn’t give us a reason to.
For certain men have crept in unnoticed, who long ago were marked out for this condemnation, ungodly men, who turn the grace of our God into lewdness and deny the only Lord God and our Lord Jesus Christ. Jude 1:4
This shows us that grace even as early as the New Testament was being misinterpreted. We just keep thinking that grace is meant to serve us, but instead we need to know that God’s grace is a precious gift and one we should handle with care.