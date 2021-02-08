A funny thing has happened at the Henley hacienda over the past 18 months or so. While the number of licensed drivers has been reduced by half, the number of vehicles available for use has increased.
I have not sat in the driver's seat of a vehicle with its transmission in "drive" since a neurologist I was seeing because of the Parkinson's I have been blessed with, looked at me as if a unicorn horn had suddenly appeared in the middle of my forehead when I asked if it was still all right for me to drive.
When I surrendered my driving privileges the Henley fleet of vehicles consisted of two cars, a Toyota Camry and a Buick Century.
The Camry is the newer of the two cars, featuring roughly half as many miles. It is kept in the basement, where I would keep it washed and waxed. And if something from the backside of a bird did find it I was always quick to get the soiled area clean again. The Camry was the car of choice when bound for a wedding or funeral.
In contrast to the Camry the Century "sleeps" outside where it regularly serves as a strafing target for seemingly every bird in the neighborhood, large and small. While it was taken on a couple of beach vacations, most of its miles these days are logged making routine shopping trips to Walmart and Aldi's. While the Century may look like junk because of its dirt, bird poop and areas of rust, for the most part it does not run bad. After sitting for days in the dead of winter far more often than not the Century will start on the first try.
Our third vehicle arrived a month or so ago when my wife, Nancy, brought home the Toyota SUV that had belonged to her father, who passed away in late October. The like-new vehicle is far easier for me to enter and exit than either of the cars. The SUV is parked outside only because it won't fit in our basement garage.
Nancy and I are in agreement that we do not need three vehicles, so consequently one must go. But which one? Again we agreed that it made the most sense to sell the Century because it has more miles on it.
The most pressing question was who would take point on the sale of the car, Nancy or me.
As the son of a salesman I have shown evidence at different times of having been blessed with the wheel-and-deal gene. However, with me now more focused on maintaining my balance because of the Parkinson's than I am on executing a balanced deal, that brings us to my better half.
While Nancy has sold some items during the course of our marriage, it is best that we have not had to live off of the sales commission she might have earned. As a Christian woman, when selling something she adheres to a full disclosure policy. Anyone interested in the Century will hear about the car's strengths, such as its fairly new tires and brakes, and its shortcomings, its sometimes flaky transmission.
Nancy is also very keen on setting a fair price. The last family car that I sold was a Chevrolet Celebrity. Once the buyer and I had agreed upon a price, as a courtesy to my wife I went into the house to share how much I had negotiated for the old car. However, when I rejoined the buyer I had to explain that we needed to lower the price because my bride thought the sale price was too high.
While I would be willing to talk to anyone interested in buying our Century, if it were me, for a good deal I would talk to my wife.