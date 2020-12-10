“Who are you?"
Our eyes met over a coffee cup display at Walmart where I was debating between the one that said, "Excuse me, while I overthink this." and "Over the Hill."
"I'm Meg,” I responded. “What's your name?"
She couldn't have been more than four-years old with her elbows extending from her hips. "I'm Lainey."
And her questions continued.
"Why are you here?"
I paused.
She just wanted to know why I was in Walmart. But in reality, she was asking me the same questions I’ve been pondering for a while.
Who am I? Why am I here?
Most of my days thus far have been spent in the pursuit of happiness — searching for some kind of pie in the sky.
Really I just look for pie a lot in general, but that’s not exactly what I am talking about here.
I've been looking for the American dream — that life people hope for.
So I created a list — you know, a vision board as people are doing these days. But only an imaginary vision board because I don't do crafts.
Marriage — check
Children — check
A home — check
A job — check
I have some version of all those things. Not a perfect version, but a really good version of each.
Yet I find myself still searching, even when God just keeps pointing at what He's already given me. And I try to rationalize this thought process of wanting more.
What if we sat back and decided that everything we have and everything we are right now is good enough?
What if we opened our eyes to the colors around us? Or we just sat and felt the power behind the cool breeze? What if we took a step back to really see everything we take for granted?
Maybe then we could finally understand how truly blessed we are, even in our disappointments and even in our sorrows.
Maybe then that constant pursuit of better — that insatiable desire for more — would flicker out.
I'm not trying to stamp out ambition by any means. There’s nothing wrong with reaching for your dreams or trying to better yourself.
I’m just saying that our pursuit of tomorrow doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate today.
Life isn't perfect, and even though I already knew that, I truly believed that there would be some magic moment in which I would finally get it all together.
Suddenly I would remember to actually take my shopping list to the store with me.
As a Christian, I would wake up in the morning and read my Bible (instead of laying in bed pressing snooze on my phone) and then go for a refreshing run (instead of continuing to lay in bed and press snooze on my phone).
As a parent, I would find that perfect balance between coddling and consequences. Between love and tough love.
As a wife, I would remember grace. That I would give him the best version of myself instead of the worst.
As a functioning human, I would have enough energy after work to put laundry away instead of living out of a basket of wrinkly clothes for the week.
But more than all of those daily things that seem rather petty, that I would just learn what’s really important in life.
So many things I thought would be around forever have now vanished. People have died and friends have moved on. The kids are getting bigger way faster than I ever dreamed, and well, my body is getting older a lot quicker than I’d hoped for.
I'm left to sort through 40-something years of life, wonder what it has all meant, and wonder why we are here in the first place.
Then again, maybe that's not mine to answer. The Bible tells me not to lean on my own understanding, but to trust in His plan. It’s a good plan.
So, as I stood in the aisle choosing a coffee mug while having this moment of clarity, sweet Lainey stood and waited on an answer to her oh-so innocent question.
"I am just buying a coffee cup,” I answered.
"Oh," she said. "Which one?"
Passing the one about Overthinking and the Over the Hill mugs, I grabbed one behind them and smiled.
"This one,” I told her. “It describes my life perfectly.”
#BLESSED