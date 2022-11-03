Once again, I find myself pondering why I am so odd sometimes.
Like yesterday.
My friend gave me some super comfy athletic pants and I wore them to town after I clocked out from work.
When I went to put my phone in my pocket, it seemed to go the wrong direction. Sure enough, I checked the waist and the pants were on backwards.
That's not really the odd part. I think people do that kind of stuff a lot.
I don't even think it's that strange that I stood in the middle of the baking aisle pulling the waist out of my pants and pointing out the tag sitting next to my belly button, exclaiming "LOOK AT THAT!" to my two teenage boys whose eyes were rolling into the back of their heads.
But then, pretty much everyone I saw afterwards and remotely knew at all, I just had to tell them my pants were on backwards. I even had to stop myself from telling this lady in the candy aisle who I kind of bonded with after we searched for mini snickers together.
It struck me when I got back into the car. Maybe not everyone wants to know everything all the time. Maybe my over sharing makes life awkward sometimes.
I mean, honesty is super important and especially in the raw through struggle and hurt.
I don't think I would have survived when my parents died without coming here to share my grief with so many of you.
I've talked about my struggles with faith and about my victories in Jesus.
I have testified, cried, been completely silly and poured my heart out in reply to that ever posed question: "What's on your mind, Meg?"
Well, Facebook, there’s quite a bit actually.
I've talked about arguments with Shawn and openly discussed the imperfections of our marriage (but never during an argument because there's a difference between talking about struggles and airing dirty laundry.)
I’ve talked about my imperfections as a mother and even in my job.
I have also done that in my newspaper column for six years now.
Why? Because the Lord is always speaking to me through those things.
He is always taking those moments and pointing me in the right direction even if it takes a lot of prodding to get me there. I always want to share that but then again – there’s a human side to this I have to constantly monitor.
In some ways I think all this writing about myself has shifted my focus to --well-- myself.
Sharing is good and I want to keep doing that but I also need to remember everything isn't about me.
I hate to even say it but I know I've left actual face-to-face conversations before and suddenly thought, "Did I even ask about them?"
I'll just ramble on about myself, and often through social anxiety and insecurity, I tell people things people might not want to know. I forget that sharing my heart in person should always mean offering space and opportunity for others to do the same.
Because there is nothing more precious that someone can give you than their heart. Vulnerability is a sacred gift that should be handled with care, and when it’s given it’s sometimes done in the worst ways.
There’s a tidy and wrapped-with-a-bow kind vulnerability often typed into that allowable space on Facebook. But there’s also the messy and often hard to understand vulnerability hiding in bitterness, anger, outbursts and other things that make no sense.
That’s not to say that anyone should feel they have to be subjected to abuse; boundaries need to exist for a reason and I fully support that.
But when you are handed a piece of someone’s heart and given an inside look to what they are feeling –whether you understand it or not – treat it with care. You could be an unlikely SOS to a deep place they wish they’d never opened up.
As for me, I know the lesson God has in mind for me.
I need to keep sharing but always for His glory and not my own. And…everyone doesn’t always want to know that your pants are backwards.
But for those of you who do ... yeah my pants were backwards. And honestly, it was pretty funny.
