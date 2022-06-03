My Granny loved feeding people. Her plate would often sit cold and untouched while she buzzed around the dinner table refilling drinks and spooning gravy over potatoes (and this is why comfort food is my love language).
She welcomed anyone who came.
She filled plates while God filled hearts — a perfect pairing. I’ve always been in awe of how He used her gifts. Lately, though I’ve been thinking about how He also used her weaknesses.
Roads have not been safe since September 29, 1939, when Grandpa bought Granny a driver’s license on her 19th birthday.
Grandpa Ashburn was a perfectionist by nature, and this is why I scratch my head when thinking about him teaching Granny to drive. I just have to wonder at what point he observed her driving skills and decided his job was done.
Driver’s tests were not required in Missouri until sometime in the middle 1900s, and while I generally don’t agree with a lot of government intrusion, Granny’s driving called for an intervention of some kind.
She received a Christmas card every year from her favorite auto body shop, thanking her for her continued service. She once drove into Hannibal National Bank, sideswiped the city clerk’s car (which was parked in his driveway), and slammed on her brakes in the middle of Highway 61 every time she realized she forgot to go to the post office.
I watched this all unfold from the passenger window. Fellow motorists often greeted me with an extended finger and mouthed words I didn’t understand until I was allowed to watch PG-13 movies.
That's the thing though. God often uses the most unexpected things in our lives to build relationships, and Granny used her driving not only to reach out and help others but to teach her passengers to fully put their trust in God.
She drove her friends who no longer could (many of them widows) to appointments, visitations, lunch dates, and even funerals. She sat through memorial services of people she never met in her life. “He sounded like a wonderful man, and Virginia needed moral support,” she said, adding that the potato casserole at the funeral dinner could’ve used more salt.
She even walked away from funeral dinners with new friends to drive around town. That’s right — Granny networked at funerals. One day we finally figured out why as Shawn and I sat at her house and listened to a conversation with her friends.
“Did you hear that Milly’s cousin passed away yesterday?” Her friend Belle asked over a steaming cup of lipstick-smudged coffee.
The room buzzed with sympathy, and then it got real quiet until Granny piped up. “Didn’t she have the standing Tuesday morning appointment over at Connie’s Cut & Curl?”
Tuesday morning must have been a coveted spot, because I never saw a group of old ladies break up so fast, but Granny had the advantage. This was the early 2000s — before grandmas got cell phones. She was locked into that Tuesday spot for a hair wash and rollers before those other women got off her front porch.
Most importantly, when Granny rolled into church she brought a posse of old ladies with her, a wolf pack for Jesus dressed in Sunday pearls and flowered hats. This was before Facebook Live. These women wouldn’t have been able to go to church without Granny’s old Buick pulling up to the curb promptly at 8:15.
I’ve been thinking about my own service to the Lord lately. Although it is easy to serve God with my strengths, I tend to shy away from serving at my most vulnerable places.
I am often shy to invite new people over. Our pets are annoying and loud (unless you love them like we do — kind of like the kids). And we just tend to be on the messy side.
So if someone shows up, my anxiety level skyrockets. But maybe God wants to use me in my most vulnerable places. Just like Granny.
Perhaps people will one day say, “Meg’s house was always crazy, but we sure had some great fellowship time there.”
Because that’s where God shines the most — where we shine the least.
Granny's cooking was a blessing to us all, but there was no better way to make people fear the Lord than her driving.
God knew that all along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.