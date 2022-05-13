I have written about probably every stage from baby to toddler to little boy in some form, and have actually been a little perplexed by their current progression.
Logan will be a teenager come August and Connor will turn 16 in September. It’s a rapid change, and although I am three years into raising one teen, I still feel very new to it.
It is strange to think that part of my life is over; one of my babies is trying to decide where he might want to work and we are trying to figure out what in the world he is going to drive.
Right now, as a permit driver, he drives around in my Equinox with a “PERMIT DRIVER” sticker on the back. I admit I really enjoy when it’s me driving and I accidentally cut someone off.
This is strange though — watching my boys become men.
I’m really happy with what I’m seeing but I still can’t believe it came so fast. I mean, everyone warned me it would but I guess I didn’t really listen.
Although I have always felt that time is not on my side and I have fought it with each passing day; milestones have whizzed by and sweet baby talk morphed into intelligible language — unless it was about Minecraft.
But now, even Minecraft is mostly a memory.
Minute has piled atop minute and somewhere in that discombobulation is what my kids will remember as their childhood.
And considering the absolute whirr of events it all feels like to me, I just can’t imagine what it feels like to them. Surely it must feel like a heaping pile of running of the door to places because we are late, arguing over dumb stuff sometimes, unsuccessfully looking for socks, and those “mom just seems to be losing her mind” moments.
Then again, I think my parents probably felt the same way yet when I look back at my childhood I don’t see it as the mess I often see our lives as now. Perhaps that is because I wasn’t in charge of it.
I definitely remember looking for socks, running late, and all of those other things I mentioned but none of them define those days.
There are defining moments for sure — some are good and some are bad. But most of all, I recall a household that I looked forward to walking into after school every day.
I remember a household of faith and prayer.
But not a perfect faith or grand, fancy prayers — just real ones that truly led me to know Jesus.
I realized I need to quit pining away and worrying that everything isn’t perfect and instead concentrate on making the best of every moment.
So, I have decided to join forces with time. I waved the white flag in a fight I was destined to lose anyway; we have come to a truce.
Really, though, I am not so sure I have lost anything at all. I have gained more than I could ever imagine through these almost nine years (so far) of parenting.
I have gained perspective: I thought parenting was kind of a by-the-book process, and now I know parents are just people doing the best with what they have been given.
I have gained empathy: where a screaming toddler flops, there my heart will be. Be it the aisles of Walmart or the restaurant I went to for quiet time, I will always have an unspoken bond with that mom.
I know the look in the eyes of a mommy who is ready to give up, and I also know she never will.
I have gained faith: real love is messy and it is beautiful, and God’s perfect way to remind us of that is through explosive diaper duty. God got His hands dirty when He created us, and He will never stop reminding me that love is exactly that.
Love the good times, embrace the bad ones, and hold your nose and stick it out through the worst ones.
They are all worth it.
