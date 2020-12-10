It has been over a month since my father-in-law, Don, passed away. However, the mourning period continues, as it likely will for quite some time for my wife, Nancy, who loved her father very much.
But in one sense, life is moving on for Don's four offspring. As I write today's column Nancy is with her three siblings at Don's home going through and beginning the process of dividing up a house full of memories.
A few items had already been brought home to Hannibal by Nancy from Don's suburban St. Louis residence. Some simple mementos were collected by Nancy and her sister, Gloria, during a recent weekend they spent together cleaning their father's house.
Among the treasures that my bride brought home was a long, red shoe horn, an emery board and a small, wooden box with the word "Dad" written in cursive attached to the top.
As Nancy showed me the items it was quite easy to tell that the box was the prize, not because of what it contained, but because her father had created it. I am not sure what will ultimately be stored inside the box, but even if it remains empty there is no doubt that it will be a cherished memory of her talented father for Nancy.
My wife also brought home some items that had either been given to Don and his wife, Glenda, by one of our children or had been requested by them. For our youngest daughter, Anna, Nancy brought home a picture of Glenda as a young child with her mother. Anna had worked long and hard to restore the image to like new condition as a gift for her grandmother.
Nancy returned with a photo that had been requested by our daughter, Amber, that I had taken of Don and Glenda. I had snapped the image of them walking hand-in-hand on a beach during one of the wonderful vacations that they had provided for their children and grandchildren.
Finally, Nancy picked up a beautiful photo of lightning behind the St. Louis Arch that was taken by our son, Jacob. The photograph, which had been given as a gift by Jacob to his grandparents, had been hung in a very visible location in Don and Glenda's living room. With Jacob's permission the photo will now be displayed somewhere prominent in the Henley hacienda.
As the four Wells children gathered together this weekend to select the items which mean the most to them, I do not envision this being a time of tension. Nancy's brother, Steve, who is the executor of his parents' estate, had a selection process in mind that will give everyone a fair opportunity to make selections.
I am sure there will be laughter and some tears as they wade their way through their parents' possessions. I have no doubt that they will feel a bit overwhelmed by all the items that they must sort through. Despite the fact that Don and Glenda had been trying to get rid of certain things in recent years, there remains much to dispose of before the house can be sold.
While Nancy has been saying for some time that we need to be ridding ourselves of much of our clutter, I am confident that the experience of sorting through her parents' possessions will only strengthen her resolve to start getting rid of a lot of our stuff. I have no doubt that our children will encourage her efforts as they recognize that one day in the future it will be their turn to be dividing up many memories.