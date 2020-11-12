My first marriage ended on a Tuesday afternoon as we battled over finances on the front porch.
I was sneaking out of my house with our four-month-old baby in tow. It was a coward’s way out of a relationship that became harder than I was prepared for.
We argued more than we talked; we griped more than we laughed; and we hated more than we loved. He was not the man I married eight years ago, and I was no longer happy. Society told me that these ingredients were the recipe for divorce.
Months of prayer did not produce change in my husband, and my frustration with God brought me to the world’s counsel.
On this couch, I was a queen. I deserved better than what my husband offered me. I was the victim in a one-sided marriage, and how dare he fail to daily remind me of how beautiful I am.
Self-righteous assurance is like drinking salt water, though; instead of quenching the need for validation it increases thirst. It just left me wanting more.
All the Google searches, magazine articles and vent sessions with friends coated my heart with bitter anger toward my husband. I was convinced that the advice to follow my heart would ultimately lead to happiness.
I was wrong.
"The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?” – Jeremiah 17:9
My pride-filled heart led me straight into despair that day as I held back my overwhelming desire to stay; I couldn’t stay, though. The words were spoken, the car was running and I had already turned my back on him. I could not undo any of that without looking weak. Over the last several months a wall was built around me that I mislabeled as strength when it was truly constructed of hardened pain.
My woes went out to every ear that would hear them, and well-intentioned friends listened to me as I bashed my husband without ceasing.
As a believer, I prayed for Shawn. I prayed God would change him so that we could return to happier times, but I never just prayed for my marriage.
Not until the day I left him.
My head lay on my steering wheel in the Walmart parking lot. I banged my fists against the wheel — angry at him and angry at God. Even though it was me who explained what a horrible husband he was in a nasty goodbye note, I still had expected him to ask me to stay.
Just like I expected God to fix Shawn and never considered He might start by fixing me.
In this sink-or-swim moment, I gasped as God’s voice surfaced: This is your fault too.
Self-righteousness melted away to reveal a woman on a mission to prove herself right — a mission that was unraveling my marriage.
Slinging mud at his name resulted in the immaculate image I formed of myself but it was far from accurate. I painted a picture to my friends that I started believing myself; it was one where I had no fault in our problems.
There in the ruins of my marriage was where God met me.
As I shed layers of pride, the image I built for myself fell away too. I didn’t care if I was weak. I didn’t care if I was right. I wanted a solution, which meant it was time to be real with Him and with Shawn.
Tears blurred the road on my drive home, and with baby in tow, I walked back into the house and ended my first marriage with these two words.
I’m sorry.
I vowed to never to put myself over us again. Together we vowed never to put us over God. Like that, we began to rebuild everything with God at the foundation.
Our marriage was not fixed overnight. We've had years of work to do but the effort is never wasted and always reaps rewards.
God still has many things to teach us and His lessons are hard some days. Now, though, there is no danger of our structure sinking into the sand. We can stand strong in knowing that what we are building on top of is strong and worthy of something beautiful.
Only God can make it that way.