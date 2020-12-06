All things considered I would like to think I am pretty tolerant of the wildlife which, like me, resides here in the "hood."
For the sake of clarification I am not including in today's assessment domesticated animals such as cats, dogs and those two-legged creatures which at times, judging from their seemingly thoughtless actions, appear to be the dumbest of the Hannibal "herd."
My attitude might be entirely different if one of the urban deer that I periodically see had failed to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle I owned and the resulting collision caused several hundred dollars worth of damage.
My live and let live outlook might also be reversed if I had to regularly pick up trash that had been scattered about my yard by a raccoon that was looking for a quick and easy meal.
By and large bunny rabbits are OK unless they start nibbling on the lettuce and tomatoes that were intended to be the featured items in a summertime salad.
I will not lie to you I have zero tolerance for mice or rats, particularly when they find their way inside the Henley hacienda. At that point it is definitely trap-setting time.
Aside from the robin that became infatuated with its own reflection on one of our car mirrors a few years back, birds are not particularly troublesome. However, that single orange-breasted worm eater left quite a mess on the vehicle from where it would sit for extended periods of time looking at itself and pooping.
And then there is the squirrel. These bushy-tailed little animals are the ultimate backyard opportunists. For confirmation of that statement just talk to almost anyone who has ever put up a bird feeder. Invariably the more squirrel proof the feeder is intended to be, the more ingenious that squirrels prove to be.
As I stood looking out my backdoor last Thursday as a squirrel selected just the right spot in which to bury a nut in my yard, I was hit with the notion of going out and relocating the nut. My son, Caleb, informed me that if squirrel B steals a nut buried by squirrel A, it is not uncommon for squirrel A to pretend to be burying a nut in the future, just in case it is being spied upon by another squirrel, or even I guess a “nutty” human. Who knew squirrels could be so clever?
If squirrels have a shortcoming it might be their eyesight. When my wife, Nancy, recently spent a month in a St. Louis suburb helping her father, our Toyota Camry was parked outside the entire time. While my bride had seen a squirrel near the car she did not think much of it until she was preparing to return home. It was then that Nancy noticed nibble marks around the left front wheel well and concluded that a farsighted squirrel had apparently mistaken it for a nut.