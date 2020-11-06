When it came time to look for the house that would become the Henley hacienda back in the mid '80s, I thought it would be neat to have a home with a fireplace.
In my mind's eye I envisioned a Norman Rockwell picture that featured our family gathered together in front of a roaring fire as snowflakes floated down outside on a frigid winter's night. What my Rockwell vision did not include was an image of the poor soul whose responsibility it was to start the fire without filling the house with smoke. As if there is any doubt regarding who that individual was, the smoke-making master was me.
Try as I might I never mastered the art of fire making without also making more smoke than a family should have to tolerate. Consequently, the fireplace ceased to be used.
While the fireplace has remained dark for decades, its mantel shelf has been filled through the years with an assortment of items. There are framed photos of my mom and dad, and of the parents of my wife, Nancy. There are shells collected by Nancy and me during walks along a beach during a family vacation a few years back. There are beautiful sand sculptures. The mantel has also become the collection point of memorable cards and letters. Also sitting on the corner of the shelf is a half empty bag of Halloween candy.
Most of these items have held their spot of prime living room real estate for years. However, every now and then something new appears on the mantel. Recently just such an appearance occurred, when a 3-inch tall bell took center stage.
The bell was acquired during a vacation that Nancy's family had taken to Mexico when she was just a child. According to my bride, everyone was allowed one souvenir. Her mom and dad, Glenda and Don, had each selected a bell. The logic behind purchasing two bells was so that one spouse would not be tempted to drive their partner crazy by constantly ringing his or her bell.
Unlike most small vacation remembrances, which either wind up on a shelf, stuffed in a drawer or buried in a box in the back of a closet, the bells remained visible through the years. In fact, the bells were put into service in recent years.
When Glenda began having health and mobility issues she utilized her bell when she needed assistance or to catch Don's attention. Sadly Glenda's bell fell silent a little less than two years ago.
When Don's health began to noticeably decline in August of this year his bell was located and put to use. After being dismissed from the hospital Don went into the hospice program at his home in a St. Louis suburb. Providing the bulk of the care that Don received during that time were his children, who would rush to his room whenever he shook the bell.
On more than one occasion a phone conversation between Nancy and me was cut short by the ringing of Don's bell.
"Oh, there is the bell. I have got to go. Love you. Bye," she would say.
While there was the occasional bell ring to change the channel on the television, for the most part, Don did not abuse his bell ringing rights, according to Nancy.
Even when COVID infected all of Don's family care providers, never once did his ringing bell go unanswered.
Even though Don's bell was silenced on Oct. 26, Nancy still hears it ringing. One night since her return home Nancy woke with a start, thinking the windchimes on our porch were her father's bell.
Instead Don's bell has the distinction of being the newest addition to our fireplace mantel's shelf.