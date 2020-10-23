You’re the best waitress we’ve ever had!”
I stopped in my tracks. I’d been waitressing off and on for years without any indication that I was the best. Some days I was super good at it. I could get into a high concentration zone and multitask like nobody’s business.
But with my tendency to wander into a daydream at any given moment, I often forgot what someone asked me for before I even got back to the kitchen.
Sometimes my then extremely bubbly personality (some of which fizzed out in my 40s) could atone for my mistakes. Plus, I was always genuinely sorry when I screwed up — and still am.
Sometimes I’d forget a refill, or an entire ticket in my apron until they shot a dirty look my way, and I’d race back to the kitchen and yell “THIS IS A RUSH ORDER!”
So when this couple told me I was the best server they ever had, all I could do was one thing.
I never returned to their table. Not even once. I simply left the bill on their table and never went back.
I was too afraid I would prove them wrong. In my mind there was no way I could live up to the good things they said about me, so I decided not to try.
I could only disappoint them from here on out.
And all I did was prove myself right. Not because I couldn’t do it, but because I wouldn’t allow myself to live up to my highest potential.
I do the same thing with friends.
I get super excited and filled with hope at first. I can be me. In all my messy, awkward, overly talkative, weirdness, I can finally fly that flag.
But then the doubt comes. The anxiety kicks in.
You’re gonna screw this up.
You’re gonna say the wrong thing.
You’re gonna let them ride in your car and they won’t be able to figure out what the smell is either.
You’re too messy for friends. You’re too weird for friends.
You are just not good enough.
So I keep them at arms length.
If they don’t come in my house they won’t see the mess. If we keep conversation light, they won’t know that I’m kinda screwed up inside right now.
They won’t run away. Because I will run first.
It’s what I do any time there’s potential for something truly wonderful to happen. Especially when it comes to getting close to people.
I back off. I build walls.
So I don’t open up, except in places like Facebook where I can romanticize my version of messy and people still love me anyway.
Because messy just isn’t as beautiful as we make it seem sometimes. It’s hopeless and defeated and sometimes just stagnant.
That’s why I cringe when someone wants to know me in person. Because can I ever truly live up to the wonderful things people say on social media?
Truth is I can’t.
None of us can live up to images of perfection or even the imperfect ones we create for maximum relatability on the newsfeed.
Even when we think we are at our rawest selves, we tend to show a glossy picture of it here in the virtual world.
Battling real life together means some truly ugly stuff. Because sometimes I’m a truly ugly person — and if we are honest, we all are at times — but who can love you despite that?
God can.