As more and more cases of the coronavirus are being reported in almost every region of the country, I was not the least bit surprised by the results of a couple of surveys which appeared in my cyber mailbox last week regarding travel plans during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
According to a new national survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association, 72% of Americans are unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving next week. Only 21% of the 2,200 survey respondents indicated that they are likely to travel for Thanksgiving.
AAA Travel is anticipating at least a 10% drop in travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That would be the largest one-year decrease since the 2008 recession.
Based on mid-October forecast models, AAA would have expected up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving, which represented a drop from 55 million in 2019. However, as COVID-19 positive case numbers continue to rise, new quarantine restrictions are issued and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces more travel health notices, AAA expects the actual number of holiday travelers to be even lower.
Like many American families the Henley clan would travel in order to congregate with other "limbs" from the same family tree in order to renew relationships with individuals last seen a year earlier on Thanksgiving, and to share a feast fit not just for a king, but the queen and the entire royal family.
As tradition would have it the gathering would take place at the suburban St. Louis home of my in-laws, Don and Glenda. By the time their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren arrived their modest home was filled to the rafters. Despite the lack of elbow room Don and Glenda never seemed to mind as Glenda supervised the final preparations of the meal, while Don stood back surveying the sea of humanity with a smile.
That family tradition came to a conclusion with the passing of Glenda a couple of years ago in early December. In 2019, despite offers of help to organize a Thanksgiving meal for the entire family, Don politely declined to serve as host.
With a mega family Thanksgiving meal canceled, my wife, Nancy, set out to start a new tradition of a Thanksgiving meal for our children, their spouses and children. With one exception all our children made the trek home to partake in great food and fellowship.
Regrettably the family gathering will not be repeated at the Henley hacienda again this year for an assortment of reasons. Of course the ongoing pandemic is weighing heavily on everyone's minds, particularly my son, Jacob, who has some work-related traveling scheduled in the days prior to Thanksgiving. Finding a workable date on everyone's schedule also proved to be a challenge. And then there is the Nancy factor.
My bride is still mourning the death of her father in late October.
During portions of August, and in much of September and October, Nancy was in St. Louis helping care for her father. As if the rigors of tending to her dying dad wasn't exhausting enough, during a good chunk of October Nancy found herself battling the coronavirus.
Understandably the whole experience has left my wife drained both emotionally and physically. And while the twinkle is slowly returning to Nancy's eyes, the prospect of not having to prepare a Thanksgiving meal has not broken her heart.
When our oldest son, Caleb, who still intends to travel home for the upcoming holiday, asked about the Thanksgiving menu, Nancy replied, "You might get pizza."
While not the traditional Thanksgiving fixings, it will still be something for which I will have no trouble giving thanks.