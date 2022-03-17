As Major League Baseball owners and players continued to haggle last week over the terms of a new labor contract, many fans were left to discuss their relationship with the sport.
One day a friend asked me about my earliest recollections of playing the game. Surprisingly, while I frequently could not tell you what I ate for breakfast at lunch time the same day, I have no trouble recalling having my father pitching to me a Whiffle ball in the side yard of our house in Jefferson City when I was probably no taller than a fire hydrant.
Like countless other dads and moms who have ever attempted to teach their youngsters how to hit a pitched ball, I am sure it was a patience-testing endeavor since early on it is more of a matter of the pitcher hitting the bat with the ball than the bat being swung in such a way that it finds the ball.
Of course I had to be schooled in what to do once I connected, which typically meant dropping the bat and running like crazy. And while I don't recall ever doing it, I'm sure that in the beginning there were times when I carried the bat with me in order to ward off anyone who might have fielded the ball and was attempting to tag me.
Unfortunately the moon shots I hit while playing in my yard did not carry over to when I was old enough to play organized baseball when growing up in Rolla. To put it bluntly I stunk as a ballplayer. Consequently, I was the youngster perched on the end of the bench collecting splinters in my backside.
My lack of success playing organized baseball did not deter me from playing sandlot games with other kids in the neighborhood. It was in that setting that I sharpened my throwing, fielding and hitting skills. I even taught myself to pitch well enough that the high school baseball coach said I was good enough to pitch for a local summer team, right before he cut me from his team.
Despite my less-than-spectacular playing career I continued to stay involved in the sport through an assortment of avenues. While still in radio I had the opportunity to do baseball play-by-play for a high school team in Southwest Missouri. After a career change which saw me move from broadcasting to newspaper, I have written numerous baseball stories through the years. I umpired high school baseball across Northeast Missouri for well over a decade. I have also coached the sport, both at the youth team level and my own children, for whom I threw countless hours of batting practice and hit more ground balls and fungoes than I care to think about. Finally, in my free time I learned a great deal about baseball from watching and listening to games played by the St. Louis Cardinals.
While I am more than old enough to remember past labor disputes involving team owners (read billionaires) and players (read millionaires), the latest contract war took on a more serious tone after it was reported that the team owners were prepared financially to continue the lockout all season.
Although I am thankful a season-saving compromise was reached, I cannot help but wonder what helped end the stalemate. Perhaps it was the response of many fans to a couple of questions that should have been asked: Would you (fans) miss baseball if there are no games this summer? Will you (fans) return to ballparks once the lockout is over?
The sentiment of many fans? No!
I would like to believe the feelings of fans factored in last week's decision to end the lockout, but I seriously doubt that it did.
