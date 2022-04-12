What a smorgasbord of weather conditions we experienced last week in Northeast Missouri. There was a day when the temperature was in the mid 60s and the sun shined brightly. There were also spells when it snowed, sleeted, rained and misted. There were times when the wind was gusting and periods when there was hardly a breeze.
One thing we did miss out on was severe weather, although one only needed to go as far as the Columbia area to find tornado damage.
While I am not a meteorologist I feel safe in predicting that it is only a matter of time before our corner of the Show Me State is weather warned. That brings to mind the question, what is your strategy when Hannibal's outdoor warning system is activated?
Strangely many people in America's Hometown hear the sirens begin to howl when a tornado warning is issued and rush outside to scan the sky. Obviously that is not the intended response.
A severe storm is not the only type of warning that one might find himself or herself having to respond to, as I was made aware of one night last week at my home in the "hood."
The "hood" in Hannibal is an area that is bordered on the east by Grand Avenue, on the west by James Road, on the north by Broadway and on the south by Market Street. Because the Henley hacienda is located less than a block from Broadway, which is a major thoroughfare in the community, routine traffic stops are commonplace near my house.
According to a neighbor with a scanner a routine traffic stop was occurring one evening after sunset last week no more than 20 yards from my front door. The officer's tone changed suddenly when the driver of the car being stopped reached for something.
Reportedly the officer's next radio transmission was short and to the point, “Gun!”
Within a handful of minutes the narrow street was full of law enforcement vehicles whose emergency lights were blinking. Standing nearby were a number of officers with their side arms drawn and pointed at the car that was the subject of the traffic stop.
While all of this was occurring in front of my house, my oldest son, Caleb, was behind it working on a handicap ramp for me. While aware that something was going on nearby he did not think much of it until he heard someone say something about a “gun.”
Concerned that a firefight was imminent, Caleb came inside to warn his mother, Nancy, and me that something potentially serious was transpiring just a short distance from our house. While Caleb found Nancy busy working on a project he discovered me lying in my recliner inspecting my eyelids for light leaks, oblivious to what was transpiring outside.
We retreated to the kitchen because it was the furthest we could get from flying bullets if a shootout did erupt. It was suggested that we would be even safer if we went to the basement. However, I felt I would be more at risk trying to safely make it down the steps to the basement because of the balance issues I experience due to the Parkinson's with which I am afflicted, than I would be of being shot if I remained upstairs.
Within a few minutes, sensing that the situation outside was calming down, Nancy and I returned to the front of our house where we looked through the window blinds and attempted to make sense of what had transpired outside of our house. We also considered what we should do the next time we need to take cover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.