How old am I? Old enough to remember when a beautiful church stood near the junction of Fulton Avenue and MO 79.
The Southside Christian Church building eventually fell victim to the wrecking ball when the Hannibal School District decided to construct a new A.D. Stowell Elementary School close to the site where the church had stood.
Although it has been decades since I last laid eyes on the church, in my mind's eye I can still see the exterior of the lovely brick structure, its colorful stained-glass windows and the dark wooden beams that were located in the sanctuary.
As much as I miss the church building, I miss the God fearing and Christ loving people who made up the congregation even more. But I must admit that as much as I cherished many of the people who I came to know during the time that my family attended that body of believers, I did a lousy job of maintaining relationships.
One couple that has kept touch with the Henley clan since our days of attending Southside Christian is John and Sarah, who would call the Henley hacienda out of the blue in order to see how Nancy, my wife, and I, and our five children were doing.
Ironically one such "how are you doing" phone call was made by Sarah a little over a week ago. The timing of the call could not have been any better since it caught Nancy fighting a virus and me coming down with the same "bug." The very next evening Sarah was on our front porch dropping off two containers of homemade soup.
John and Sarah's assistance did not end there. With at least a foot of snow being forecast they volunteered to drive down from Palmyra and to help dig us out. Because of the Parkinson's that I have, I am as useful shoveling snow as someone trying to clear a snow-covered sidewalk with a pitchfork and considering it had taken Nancy three hours to shovel out following a 5-inch snowfall in January, she was delighted by the offer of help.
John, who brought down his four-wheeler with a blade attached, made fairly short work of the wind-drifted snow. Meanwhile, Sarah shoveled off the front steps and porch while Nancy worked on the back deck and at clearing off our vehicle that was parked behind our house.
John did not just help us. He also cleared away the snow from around the car of a young woman that was parked on the street and had been buried by a snow plow. John used his bladed vehicle to clear a driveway for our neighbor, turning down an offer of cash to do the work.
The night after John and Sarah helped clear the snow from around our house another 1 to 2 inches of snow fell. Rather than disturb our friends Nancy grabbed her shovel and went to work. She had not been at it long before a neighbor in a pickup with a blade came down the alley that runs next to our house, pushing snow out of the way. Another neighbor in a bladed Bobcat, who was helping people throughout the neighborhood at no charge, relocated snow piles from the entrance to the alley.
As I watched Nancy, John, Sarah, the neighbor in the Bobcat and the neighbor in the pickup from inside the warm hacienda, I found myself very thankful for snow angels.
