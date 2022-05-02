Forgive me for having to ask, but isn't it a protected right under the Constitution or Bill of Rights for an individual to be able to ask at least one stupid question a day without risk of persecution or ridicule?
If indeed that is the case I have a query that many will likely consider dumb, particularly those who earn their living as an educator on the elementary level. My question, is cursive handwriting still being taught to youngsters?
Instead of showcasing my ignorance in this public venue I should be asking for insight from a couple of my grandchildren, Evelyn, who is in the second grade, or Aiden, a first grader. However, since neither of them reside here in Northeast Missouri I thought it best to learn what is being taught locally.
As I sit at my keyboard on Saturday afternoon it occurs to me that I may not be asking the correct dumb question. Instead of asking if cursive is being taught, maybe I should be asking if it is being utilized.
Personally, the last time I used my cursive handwriting skills was when I signed this year's tax return. Even then I required the assistance of my wife, Nancy, to complete the task which otherwise would have been a major challenge because of my Parkinson-caused hand tremors.
Even before my hand tremors worsened to the point where they are today, when taking notes I had already adopted a cursive-print hybrid form of handwriting that likely would have been a challenge for most people to have read.
In all honesty I see very little written in cursive these days. The lone exception might be around Christmas when people might take the time to add in cursive to their holiday cards, "season's greetings," "warmest wishes to you and yours," or "glad to hear you finally made bail."
A piece of mail arrived one day last week at the Henley hacienda that had me wondering about the month of year that it was, not because the envelope contained a Christmas card, but words written in cursive, lots of words, five pages of hand-written text to be specific.
The letter was from Nancy's Uncle David, who lives with his wife, Connie, in a small southeastern Iowa community.
The correspondence contained current news, such as his having shed 60 pounds, that he now relies on Connie to take him wherever he needs to go and that he and Connie have been walking the town square on a daily basis. He shared which of his flowers were starting to bloom and about having watched a robin build its nest one day in a tree just outside their house. He also reminisced about life growing up in rural Iowa.
My favorite part of David's letter was of having received some onion bulbs from his parents when he got married 53 years ago. He added that the hardy Heirloom Walking Onions that were given him over a half century ago are still alive.
It is comforting to see that David and Connie, like their wedding gift onions, are still thriving after all these years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.