As crazy as it might sound my hobby of photography, which I enjoyed for several years, helped me to develop a weather eye.
A dark and brooding sky caused by an approaching storm can help convey a feeling or mood which I think is a photograph that is far better than a random, cloudless blue sky image. Of course being able to "read" the sky can help a photographer make an accurate decision about whether he or she has enough time to take a few more images and when the time has arrived to grab the camera, tripod and other photo gear and retreat to one's vehicle or to start hoofing it for home if he or she has been engaged in a neighborhood photo shoot.
Despite the fact that years of photo-taking experience has aided me in sharpening my weather eye, that does not mean I always stayed dry or was thankful that my trusty Pentax cameras were extremely watertight. Some times I wound up wet because Mother Nature threw me a curve ball. At other times I either misread the signs or simply was guilty of having overestimated the amount of time that I had before the rain arrived.
While my photo-taking days are behind me because of the hand tremors I have due to the Parkinson's with which I am afflicted, I still utilize my weather eye when going out for a walk in the "hood" on days when rain is in the forecast.
While in days gone by I could be spotted walking all over town, these days I stick to primarily a pair of routes which keep me close to home in the event I encounter difficulties. One of my paths is a block long while the other is roughly twice as long. Both are of sufficient length for me to wind up soaking wet if I do not pay close enough attention to the weather signs, which almost happened one stormy afternoon in May.
On this particular day it was obvious that a soaker of a thunderstorm was approaching Hannibal from the northwest. That fact did not deter me from believing I could get in a block long walk, or in my case shuffle, before it began to pour. I had not gone very far before I was joined by my oldest son, Caleb, who accurately noted that it was already starting to sprinkle. We did not go far before at Caleb's urging I agreed to reverse course and head for home. We had not been at the Henley hacienda long before the sprinkles transitioned into a full scale downpour which undoubtedly would have caught me far from home had I attempted to loop the block.
While an approaching thunderstorm is fairly easy to see, such is not always the case when scattered showers are forecast, as was the case one evening last week in Northeast Missouri.
Despite the fact that radar was showing showers were popping up in this corner of the state, Caleb and I headed out, initially intent on just getting in a short stroll. However, with rain not looking imminent we decided to extend our walk. When that loop was completed, and rain was not yet falling, we extended our excursion by another half block before returning home.
We had not been at the hacienda 10 minutes before Caleb pointed out that a gentle rain was now falling. I noted that we had not missed getting wet by much and as it turned out we had plenty of time to spare.
