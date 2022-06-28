Do families have a designated deliverer of bad news? In the Henley clan such a person would be my sister, Jane.
While I do not remember how long ago it was that my father passed away, I have not forgotten that it was Jane who shared that information with me. It was one of those dreaded phone calls in the middle of the night. While today I would probably just let the answering machine take a message, this was before we had such a device at the Henley hacienda. Consequently, I rolled out of bed, staggered to the phone and answered it. On the other end of the phone line was my sister with a message that was short and to the point.
"Danny, it's Jane. Dad has died," I recall her saying.
While I am certain that other information was shared that night regarding our father's passing, little else from that late night/early morning conversation stuck with me. In fact, after hanging up I still recall returning to bed, sitting down on the edge of the bed and wondering if the conversation with Jane had been a vivid dream.
Since that call regarding our father long ago I have spoken to my sister on numerous occasions via the phone. Still, when the caller ID showed it was Jane who was calling mid morning last Thursday, I must confess a chill ran down my spine. As it turned out my instincts were accurate that my sister was again the bearer of bad news, as she reported the overnight passing of our brother, Larry.
Being the youngest of three children, my memories of my brother still living at home are scarce. I do recall arguments between Jane and Larry over who would get to use the family car that evening. On one particular evening, after Jane prevailed in their who-gets-the-car battles, Larry was left fuming. In an effort to solve his transportation woes I, no more than 4 years old, offered my big brother the use of my tricycle. Surprisingly my generous offer did not lighten his mood.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Larry shared those interests with our father, which I always felt made him the favorite son.
I credit my brother with helping me realize how tasty a cold glass of root beer was. Consequently, one of the first things we would do whenever he came home for a visit was go out and purchase a gallon jug of it.
A daredevil of note, Larry reportedly swam across the Missouri River near Jefferson City. He made sure our mother did not learn of his accomplishment until much later.
Growing up in Jeff City, Larry was an active participant in the rivalry between the city's two high schools, He took credit for once having “borrowed” one of our mother's nicer bed sheets, painted “Jeff City High” on it, climbing the Helias High School flagpole and attaching the banner with a padlock to make it more difficult to remove for whatever poor soul was assigned that task.
I spent portions of two summers with Larry and his wife, Marty. During the summer I was with them in Texas, most evenings were spent with Larry hitting me flyballs until dark. The other summer was a working vacation in Kansas City where Larry helped me earn some spending money while learning the ropes of umpiring.
Later in life Larry became the family historian. He wound up writing a detailed book about our branch of the Henley family tree.
In recent years Larry and I did not see one another because of our travel limitations, Larry because of failing eyesight resulting from a stroke and me because of the Parkinson's with which I am afflicted.
We kept in touch through periodic phone calls around birthdays or holidays. The passing of my brother means an end to his occasional phone calls, which will be truly missed.
