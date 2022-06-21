How did you and yours fare during last week's heat wave? Hopefully you were able to find somewhere cool to stay to escape the record-setting heat that literally stretched from one end of the country to the other.
If given the choice I would imagine that most people would have chosen to ride out the heat in the comfort of their own home. However, that was not always possible due to either a lack of air conditioning equipment, or a breakdown of some aspect in their AC system.
At the Henley hacienda we spent the better part of a day and a half last week without air conditioning. Before you expend any pity on my wife, Nancy, and/or me, I must confess that we were without AC in the midst of the heat wave by choice.
As I shared in this space last week the furnace/air conditioning system that we had was over 40 years old and was showing definite signs of age, despite the fact it was still functioning. Consequently, Nancy and I decided to bite the financial bullet and invest in a new central system.
Before having the new furnace and air conditioning unit installed my bride and I agreed that it would be a good idea to first have the air ducts cleaned.
Before any "dust bunnies" could be chased from their hiding places in the ductwork our old air conditioning system had to be turned off.
The duct cleaning went off without a hitch. The technician who performed the task said our ducts were amazingly clean, which translates into no black bags filled with cash were discovered, nor did my lost "marbles" happen to turn up.
An important factor in the cleaning process was that our AC was turned off for only approximately three hours. During that time the thermometer in the house never climbed to 80 degrees.
When Nancy and I agreed to have our ducts cleaned we did not anticipate having our new systems installed until sometime much later in the year. Imagine my surprise when an official with the company we are buying our new furnace and air conditioning unit from called later Wednesday asking if we would mind them returning on Thursday, when it was forecast to reach nearly 100 degrees, and install the central AC system.
Assuming that the cleaning of a handful of ducts would take about as much time as it would require to replace the old AC system with the new one, I signed off on having the work performed on Thursday, figuring that everything would be completed by the heat of the day. Boy, was I ever wrong.
Although the two workers who were assigned the task began their labor at 8 a.m. it wasn't until 5:50 p.m. that the replacement system began to kick out cold air.
In the meantime the thermometer located in the living room, which is the cooler end of the hacienda, climbed to 86 degrees. The west end of the house was noticeably hotter although I cannot say by how much.
In an effort to beat the heat Nancy and I guzzled lots of ice water, snacked on popsicles, ate cold salads for lunch and kept two fans running constantly.
While Nancy and I are thankful that the change out is behind us, I think if we are ever confronted with such a situation again our response will likely be not when the heat is on.
