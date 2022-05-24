If self-assessment can be believed, I like to think I have done a decent job of coming to grips with the fact that my days as a photographer are behind me because of the Parkinson-caused hand tremors and balance issues with which I deal.
Still, there are times when I find myself longing for one of my cameras and a pair of steady hands with which I hold it. Last week presented such Kodak moments on multiple occasions.
The week began on Sunday the 15th with a total lunar eclipse. While not nearly as dramatic as a solar eclipse, and considering I have photographed lunar eclipses previously with marginal success, I am confident that I would have joined my wife, Nancy, outside attempting to capture the event.
On Thursday, as Nancy and I took a sunset walk through the "hood," I noticed that the high-altitude clouds were turning a bright pink as the light from the setting sun struck them. On Friday, again as my bride and I took another pre-sunset walk, we were treated to "God beams" which were created when a thunderhead in the western sky reduced the amount of light visible in other portions of the sky.
On Tuesday and Friday nights one of my favorite photographic subjects, lightning, was in ample supply.
I like to believe that most people of sound mind have a healthy respect for lightning. One such person is my friend, John. An avid fisherman, John is careful to take good care of his boat and equipment. On Tuesday night, John was out putting a cover on his boat ahead of an approaching thunderstorm. He recognized that he did not have much time to spare to complete the task.
"There I was standing in an aluminum boat which was parked underneath a big oak tree," he said.
Even though I made a hobby out of photographing lightning I took plenty of precautions. I quickly noted that there was little use in going out for a severe thunderstorm because the lightning was rarely very good. I also made a point of gathering up my gear and heading for my vehicle once I heard the pitter patter of raindrops or when the lighting came within a mile of my location.
The closest call that I believe I ever had occurred in Palmyra where I was attempting to capture an image of lightning over the Marion County Courthouse. As rain began to fall I started putting my camera equipment into my van when lightning struck the county building, which was just across the street from where I was parked.
Well aware of how much I enjoyed photographing lightning my youngest son, Jacob, who is an accomplished lightning photographer, suggested that I could attach a camera-holding device to my new, powered wheelchair so that I could once again venture out to shoot lightning.
While I appreciate his idea, he does not realize how painfully slow I am at maneuvering the chair. Consequently, more often than not the best I could hope for is to not wind up soaked. The worst that could happen? Seated in a metal wheelchair as lightning bolts dart down to earth, I could wind up a human lightning rod.
