Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.
That old adage sums up my family's approach to the Parkinson's with which I am afflicted.
In terms of my mobility, my hope is that I will continue to be able to walk into the future. However, according to the neurologist that I have seen there is a good chance that I will one day wind up in a wheelchair. Consequently, steps are being taken in anticipation of that day.
Step one entailed lining up a wheelchair. While I qualified for a motorized wheelchair before I could think about taking delivery of such a device, a means for getting it into the Henley hacienda would first have to be provided. This was no small challenge considering there are 10 steps from ground level to the front door of my house and nine steps in order to reach the back door.
We explored having an aluminum ramp installed along the north side of our house, from front to back. We also looked into having a “lift” or elevator put in behind the house. However, both options proved to be extremely cost prohibitive.
Instead we decided to have a wooden ramp constructed in a horseshoe configuration behind our house in part so that we would not lose our off-street parking spaces.
My oldest son, Caleb, who is quite the handyman, graciously volunteered to build the ramp for me. In addition to drawing up schematics of what would be needed in the way of materials to complete the project, Caleb also created on his laptop computer an artist's rendering of what the ramp will look like behind the house once it is completed.
Caleb cleared his work schedule and arrived in Hannibal a week ago yesterday prepared to begin the project. However, as fate would have it, following a week of a mostly sunny sky and seasonal to usually warm temperatures, not only was rain predicted but so was a period of snow.
The forecast of precipitation did not deter Caleb, who began the process of creating a ramp by digging a handful of holes into which he poured concrete for the footings. To help protect the concrete from the rain and snow that was predicted overnight Caleb covered it with sheets of plastic.
The following morning Caleb went outside to check on the well-being of the concrete that he had poured the day before. To my son's surprise when he raised the tarp not only did he find the concrete-filled holes, but also a pair of startled young bunnies that I am guessing went under the sheet of plastic in an effort to remain warm and dry during the overnight rain and snow. Not surprisingly the small rabbits wasted no time in departing after Caleb removed their “blanket.”
While the calendars in the Henley hacienda agree that Easter is still a couple weeks away, the fact that there were no baskets, colorful eggs, or candy left behind by these two bunnies indicates they were no kin to the “real” Easter bunny.
