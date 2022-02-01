Forty-four.
What significance does that number hold?
In terms of a calendar year, day 44 would be Feb. 13.
No. 44 was the uniform number worn by Atlanta Braves slugger Hank Aaron during his Major League Baseball playing career.
Clint Eastwood carried a 44 Magnum handgun during his Dirty Harry movies.
Starting with the Old Testament, the 44th book in the Bible is Acts.
As for me, 44 is significant because it is the number of steps from the Henley hacienda's front door to the back door, which essentially is my walking area inside the residence.
When we purchased the house back in 1985 the realtor who worked with us was confident that we would not be happy in the house because it lacked the space that one would expect a married couple with four children to desire.
Our new home featured a kitchen and living room on the main level, along with three bedrooms. As it worked out my wife, Nancy, and I shared a bedroom as did our daughters, Amber and Amanda. Occupying the third bedroom were our two sons, Jacob and Caleb.
Eventually the storage space in the basement was transformed into a fourth bedroom, computer room and a photo display area.
As time passed, and Henley offspring began departing, it created new uses for old spaces.
For example, the boys' became exclusively a storage/toy room. The girls' bedroom serves as a guest bedroom for whenever Caleb comes home for a visit.
That same bedroom also is utilized as more storage space, along with an area where several of my favorite photos are displayed.
One would think that as the kids moved out that the Henley hacienda would become noticeably more and more spacious, but as fate, or more specifically Parkinson's would have it, such has not been the case.
Because of the Parkinson's with which I find myself afflicted I do not handle steps or confined areas as well as I once did.
Because it requires using steps to descend into the basement from inside the house, it has been well over a year since I have been in that portion of the house. Because the two bedrooms which are now essentially storage areas with tight walking spaces, they are two additional rooms that I must now be careful to avoid. Even the master bedroom that Nancy and I shared for many years I must now steer clear of because of its lack of walking space, unless I have someone with me to help keep me upright.
All of that brings us back to the 44 steps that I am free to navigate a majority of the time. An exception would be when Nancy is cooking a meal on the stove and she is afraid that I will stumble into something very hot and will wind up getting burned. At those times my shrinking hacienda seems even smaller.
