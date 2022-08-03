After almost 37 years of employment at the Hannibal Courier-Post I will soon be leaving.
In speaking with company representatives regarding my pending departure they made it clear that they did not want to see this long-running weekly column simply end.
They preferred that the keyboard cowboy ride off into the sunset after having written one final, farewell column. Little did I realize that my last assignment could also prove to be my toughest.
I have been asked what retirement will hold in store for me. Before my Parkinson's reached a point where I could no longer hold a camera steady, I had envisioned retirement being filled with regular photo outings to locations both near and far from home.
It has been suggested by friends and family members that I continue writing, either a blog that would appear somewhere in cyberspace or devotions. But after having written 1,392 personal columns and a countless number of stories during my newspaper career which dates back to 1980, at this point in my life continuing to write in my free time sounds akin to a retired mail carrier taking up hiking as a hobby.
I am sure I will find something to occupy my time, which in the short term may be just relaxing. As I told my wife, Nancy, now that she has been promoted to our sole “bread winner,” I have been relegated to the position of resident “loaf-er.” (Sharing one final bad dough-related pun seemed like the “yeast” I could leave with you, dear reader, as a parting gift.)
I began writing my “A Little Salt” column in September 1995. Column No.1 announced to the world that Nancy and I were expecting a fifth child. It seems ironic that my final column almost coincides to the day that the final member of our family, a daughter, Anna, and her husband celebrated five years of marriage. My how time flies when you are having fun writing a weekly column.
During my tenure as a columnist I was fortunate enough to win some awards. But as cherished as the hardware that I won was, equally significant to me were the hand-written notes that I have received through the years from readers who could relate to something that I had written in a column. If there is any higher compliment that a columnist can receive than he or she has touched a reader, I would like to know what it is. Whenever anyone would acknowledge having read one of my columns I would always make it a point to thank them for taking their valuable time to do so.
In conclusion I want to say a heartfelt “thanks for reading.” Your support and prayers have meant more to me than you will ever know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.