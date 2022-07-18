Early last Thursday morning the quiet inside the Henley hacienda was disrupted by knocking at the front door. Since my wife, Nancy, was expecting a couple of items to be delivered, I was not surprised by the pounding. However, when my spouse opened the door instead of a mail carrier she encountered an officer with the Hannibal Police Department.
As it turned out the officer was conducting an investigation into the damage that was done at some point overnight to the driver's side exterior mirror of a neighbor's car that had been legally parked next to the street's curb.
To be completely honest I am surprised that more accidents of that type do not occur on the narrow street that connects Broadway and Chestnut, and which passes in front of my house. It makes me especially thankful to have off-street parking, particularly in the winter after some form of frozen precipitation has fallen and has left the pavement with at least an icy coating, if not more, which makes safely navigating the street a next-to-impossible challenge for a majority of drivers.
One day last week while on an early-evening walk in the “hood,” as perspiration trickled down my back, it occurred to me how much different the outdoor conditions will be in just six months when it is mid-January and approximately in the middle of winter.
I attribute my thoughts of winter on a toasty July day to periodically seeing what appears to be a snowflake float past the kitchen window of my house. Of course, rather than a snowflake what I saw was the seed of a Cottonwood tree.
While my sightings of the “summertime snowflakes” these massive trees release during the mid-year months are sporadic, literally millions are set adrift on summer breezes annually.
Years ago we would place a box fan in a front-room window to pull in the cool evening air. However, it would not take long before the window screen was covered with “cotton.” When my sons, Caleb and Jacob, were playing parks department baseball on the big field at Clemens Field there were nights when the air was full of tree “cotton.”
There is no doubt in my mind that the “snow” which I see falling at this time of year is my favorite kind of “snow flurry.”
