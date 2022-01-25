You can tell the professional sports teams that I follow by the winter headwear I own and use to cover my balding head.
There is the red stocking hat with the "StL" of the St. Louis Cardinals. The other stocking hat is gray with a white arrowhead that has a red "KC" stitched inside it representing the Kansas City Chiefs.
I have been a fan of both teams since I was a youngster. My allegiance swung fully to the Cardinals in 1964 when they won the World Series over the New York Yankees, which until then had been my other favorite baseball team.
As for the Chiefs, I have rooted for them since they were a member of the old American Football League, played their games at Municipal Stadium in downtown Kansas City and featured players like Len Dawson, Otis Taylor and Buck Buchanan.
Unlike casual fans I am curious regarding what is happening with my favorite teams both on and off the field. It used to be such information was only available from newspapers that covered the teams. However, today such news can be found in newspapers, but also on radio talk shows, sports-focused television networks, and on the Internet.
For the Cardinals, I typically satisfy my appetite for what is going on by listening to St. Louis radio station KMOX, which happens to be the flagship station of the team's radio network that I can pick up with a transistor radio or with the Google Home Assistant that my oldest son, Caleb, set up to pull in off the Internet.
While I have a proven source for information on the Cardinals, I did not for the Chiefs. Even though KMOX airs the Chiefs' games, I never heard a word about them during their sports programs.
I decided I needed the inside scoop on what radio station in Kansas City focused the bulk of its football coverage on the Chiefs. What better person to gain such information than from someone who lives in Kansas City, which is where my youngest son, Jacob, resides with his family.
With the help of my wife, Nancy, I sent a message to Jacob asking for his insight regarding radio stations in Kansas City that cover the Chiefs. I must not have made myself clear as to what I was looking for because instead of recommending one or two radio stations he sent me a list of every radio station in the Chiefs' extensive radio network.
I did not give up. One evening last week I asked the Google Home Assistant to find me a "sports radio station" on the Internet. Much to my delight it immediately pulled up a station. My glee did not last long once I noticed the station is in Wisconsin, which would be great if I was a Packers fan.
The next night I tried again, only this time I got more specific and asked the Google Home Assistant to find me a "sports radio station" in Kansas City. It fulfilled my request by finding a station that claimed to be the “home of the Chiefs.” And after listening to a couple of hours of Chiefs coverage regarding their upcoming playoff game against Buffalo, which Kansas City won Sunday night in overtime, I was convinced that I had found just what I was looking for.
