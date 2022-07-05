If you are anything like me it is not uncommon to encounter items or situations that rekindle memories that you may not have thought of for quite some time.
For example, whenever my wife, Nancy, makes peanut butter cookies with a chocolate kiss on top I cannot help but think of my mother, who used to frequently make them. Due to my mother's gift for timing it always seemed that she had a cookie sheet or more of the cookies sitting on a kitchen counter, ready to be devoured.
I always took as a personal challenge her attempts to bake more of the delightful peanut butter and chocolate treats than I could consume. And while I could hold my own when it came to putting away a sizable amount of her cookies she always prevailed when it came to the cookie challenge.
In much the same way as I think of my mom when I encounter peanut butter blossom cookies, I frequently recall my father when I attend a barbecue. When it came to barbecuing my dad was a master, particularly when it came to chicken.
While I have placed more than a little meat on a grill during my lifetime, I would be lying if I said I held a candle if ever compared to my father's barbecuing ability.
It is not always something related to food that stirs up memories that are decades old. Sometimes what I encounter on a summer's evening walk can have that effect.
On a twilight stroll through the “hood” approximately a month ago I could not help but smile when I saw a few small flashes of yellow light in and above a neighbor's lawn. The sighting of fireflies became more frequent during subsequent evening walks until finally peaking a couple of weeks ago when I spotted dozens taking flight with their lights blinking from a yard that was in need of mowing. That scene reminded me of the time Nancy and I saw literally millions of fireflies in a batch of vegetation along the banks of the Mississippi River in Saverton. The sight was so breathtaking that I stopped the car and turned off the headlights in order to see the insects better.
One evening while on a walk I attempted to capture a firefly that had risen directly in front of me, which was probably not a smart thing for me to do considering my balance issues. I am not sure whether I caught the firefly or it caught me, but the creature wound up sitting on my hand for 30 seconds or more before departing.
That experience took me back to my childhood in Jefferson City when every evening was devoted to catching fireflies. Armed with a jar and lid that had a few small air holes poked in it, I would venture out to see how many of the bugs I could capture before my mother called me in for the night.
On bath nights my mother would frequently allow me to bring the jar of lightning bugs I had captured into the bathroom, turn off the light and watch them blink. After my bath I would take the jar outside, remove the lid and release my catches.
While I enjoyed taking photos of lightning as an adult, I still have fond memories of catching “lightning” in a jar.
