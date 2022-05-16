Would those of you who enjoyed last week's hot-weather reminder that summer will be here far sooner than later, please raise your right hand.
In your mind's eye envision a balding older man who is attired in a perspiration-drenched T-shirt and shorts, and is seated in front of a laptop computer with his hands folded in his lap. If you have done so you have conjured up a mental image of my response to the survey question with which I started this week's A Little Salt column.
It certainly seems like I can no longer tolerate the combination of heat and humidity like we had most of last week here in northeast Missouri. Decades ago I could throw batting practice to my kids by the hour regardless of the temperature and heat index. More recently I thought nothing of grabbing my my trusty cameras and venturing out in the heat if there were photographs to be taken either for work or personal pleasure.
I am not sure if my declining tolerance of the heat can be attributed to the Parkinson's with which I am afflicted, a change of some type in my body's chemistry or is simply the result of growing older. All I know is that my “thermostat” runs a lot hotter than it once did.
To avoid the effects of the heat I try to avoid getting out to exercise during the hottest time of the day. I'm trying to make a point of drinking lots of water and occasionally indulge in a frozen treat.
Beating the heat last week often meant getting some walking in of a morning before the temperature could reach 80 degrees. So it was as I steamed west on Chestnut last Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. that I heard the sound of a vehicle decelerating as it approached from behind. Coming to a halt next to the curb beside me was a white, older model pickup with two young men in the vehicle's cab and another pair sitting in its bed, none of whom I recognized.
"Hey mister, would you like a popsicle?" the quartet called out in almost perfect unison.
While I am a popsicle fan, something about the random offer of kindness from the strangers just did not seem right.
Was their apparent act of generosity truly on the up and up, or were they seeking to pull a cruel joke on an older person who was out for a morning walk?
In a split second I had to make a decision my suspicious nature won out and I politely declined the offer. As the pickup pulled away I detected a wave of disappointment sweep over its occupants.
As I continued my walk I could not help but think about what had just transpired and about, of all people, my mother, who I credit with making me leery about accepting food or drink from a stranger.
Funny thing, I do not recall my dear, departed mother with ever cautioning me to beware of strangers bearing popsicles.
