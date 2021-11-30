How broad is your vocabulary? When I ask that question I don't mean the "technobable" that only someone in your profession or who participates in a specific hobby might come to know and use fluently. I am referring to the "blue" verbiage that might have made your father red-faced and your mother lightheaded if a string of such words were ever spouted in front of the family pastor.
To the best of my knowledge babies are not born with a natural ability to speak profanity, so it has got to come from exposure to it, whether they hear it in their home, neighborhood or school.
In my case I was likely first exposed to harsh language by my father, who served on cargo ships during World War II. I am assuming it was during that time he spent in the Navy that he learned to string together words capable of wilting all but the heartiest of vegetation.
Of course as a young child I would have had no way of knowing that I was being exposed to coarse language were it not for my dear, Christian mother. As a youngster I was perceptive enough to notice that when my father spoke certain words the color would drain out of my mother's face, which would then be followed by a scolding of my father by my mother.
I also figured out quickly that repeating my father would either earn me a swat on my backside or a close encounter with a bar of soap, neither one of which was worth exercising my right to free speech.
For some people a sentence without a profanity or two is akin to constructing a sentence without a noun or verb. For a majority of folks the temptation to utter foul words is accompanied by provocation that frequently involves blood, pain, stupidity or frustration.
In the case of my youngest son, Jacob, it was the frustration accompanying a drywall project that had him on the verge of losing his cool verbally in the presence of his young daughter, Evelyn.
While I am not certain about all the particulars of the story, I do know that my son, who is a wonderful father, acknowledged that his frustration level had brought him to the brink of saying a bad word.
"What were you going to say dad?" inquired the second grader.
In my mind's eye I can see Jacob smiling while shaking his head "no."
Whitney, Jacob's wife and Evelyn's mother, asked Evelyn if anyone at her elementary school uses bad language. Without hesitation Evelyn singled out a classmate by the name of Fletcher.
"What does he say?" asked Whitney, no doubt bracing herself for what profanity her young daughter was about to utter.
"He says 'ain't,'" Evelyn said.
While not a profanity, "ain't" is certainly another word to avoid. Just ask any English teacher or newspaper editor.
