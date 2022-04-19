It has come to my attention that many people do not fully appreciate being able to do something until he or she can no longer do it.
No, I am not about to launch a 600 or so word tirade concerning my inability to take decent photographs any more because of the hand tremors I experience as a result of the Parkinson's with which I am afflicted. Instead I am devoting my 1,377th "A Little Salt" column to the mowing of the yard at the Henley hacienda.
During the 36-plus years that I have resided in the same house in the "hood" I have recognized how fortunate I have been to have a relatively small yard. While certainly not a “postage stamp” sized lawn it is certainly mower friendly. Back when I was young and spry I would estimate I could gas up my lawnmower, sweet talk it into starting and mow my entire yard in approximately 45 minutes. Except for the hottest of summer afternoons, that is hardly enough time to break a good sweat or attract a hungry swarm of mosquitoes.
As I grew older and slower it began to take longer and longer for me to complete the mowing task. When I started having Parkinson-related balance issues the time it took me to cut my grass increased even more.
Thus far in 2022 my yard has been kept neat looking due to the generosity of others.
This past Saturday afternoon, while on a walk through the neighborhood with a couple of family members, my wife, Nancy, noticed that our next-door neighbor was cutting the grass in front of our house. Upon completing our walk I saw that our grass-mowing neighbor, Larry, was still outside, seated on his front porch. I made a point to go over and thank him for his unsolicited act of kindness. He said it was not a problem as he had nothing better to do, which I found hard to believe on a pleasant spring afternoon.
One day the previous week as I sat at the kitchen table working on a story, the sound of a nearby lawnmower being started caught my attention. It turns out that my oldest son, Caleb, who was in town to build a handicap ramp behind the Henley hacienda, had taken a break from that project to pull out the mower and mow for the first time this year.
Either Larry or Caleb would be great to have lined up to mow my yard throughout the grass-cutting season ahead. However, I am reluctant to ask Larry because I would not want to strain a neighbor's goodwill. As for Caleb, he lives roughly three hours away so it would be unrealistic to expect him to return on a regular basis in order to mow the yard.
Last year we hired a high school student, Abigail, to cut our grass. She did a good job for us and has indicated a willingness to mow again this summer for us, despite having added a part-time job in Quincy, I hope she is still willing to after seeing what has been built behind our house in the past month.
I cannot help but imagine that trying to mow around the ramp will make it a tougher job to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.