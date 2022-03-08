Life is full of awkward questions. They begin at an early age.
A few for example: Who gave the dog a piece of taffy? Oh my stars, who used the toilet and did not flush when they were finished? Who ate the last piece of dessert that I had saved for your father?
Obviously, telling the truth when asked such a question is always a sound option. However, there are those, provided they have a sibling or siblings to throw blame in the direction of, who will try to avoid responsibility for their actions by lying their sneakers off.
Awkward questions do not stop just because you get married.
A few for example: Do I look good in this color? Are my gray hairs becoming noticeable? Do these jeans make me look fat?
Potential responses: While most guys are not colorblind, neither have we been schooled in the fine art of recognizing what color looks good on a woman and what resembles the color of something a goat might yack up. Therefore, a proper response might be "What do you think?" or "Oh baby, you know I think you look good in anything."
Graying hair can be perceived as a sign of lost youth and thus must be handled with delicacy. Some potential responses include "Gray hair? I had not noticed them." "Your gray hair makes you look as wise as I know you are." Or "Whether you choose to dye your hair or allow it all to go gray, I will still love you."
Finally, there are the weight-showing jeans. Again another topic that could land a fellow on the couch for a week or more if not handled with a high degree of tact. The safest response is to pretend to be asleep when the question is posed. The Sand Man solution, however, will not work if you are asked while driving. If a man finds himself backed into a corner by such a query he can try to deflect it to others, "I don't know. What do your friends think?" If all else fails a man can call on the tried-and-true, one-word answer of "Pass."
My wife, Nancy, was recently asked a somewhat awkward question while waiting with me to see a doctor. As I walked around the waiting area for my appointment I overheard the only other person there ask my bride a question.
"Is that your father?"
I could not help but smile as Nancy patiently explained to the woman that the stooped and balding who was shuffling laps around the waiting area was in fact her husband.
I did not fault the woman, who was highly embarrassed, for the mistake. Because of the Parkinson's with which I am afflicted I am hardly the picture of youth and vitality.
It was not the first time that such a mistake had been made. Years ago, shortly after moving to Hannibal, I was introducing my four children and Nancy to someone. Even though I was pre-Parkinson's at the time, walking regularly and lifting weights three times a week, the individual asked if Caleb, Jacob, Amanda and Amber were mine from a previous marriage. They could not wrap their mind around the fact that Nancy could be the mother of four. Although they had no trouble believing that I was the father of four.
It is the price of having a youthful wife. It is a price I am extremely happy to pay.
