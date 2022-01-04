On my birthday last month, I received a phone call from my older brother, Larry. Our conversation had not been going on very long before my brother began to reminisce about some of the antics he pulled while in high school.
One of his favorite tales to tell features him climbing the flagpole of the crosstown rival high school. At the top of the pole, Larry placed a padlock to make it more of a challenge to lower the bed sheet upon which he had written with red paint the mascot name of the high school that he attended.
Because there were no flagpoles or painted bed sheets associated with me during my high school career a fairly strong case could be made that I was a fairly straight arrow. Still, I must have had moments of mischievousness. How else would you explain my mother and father's periodic lack of precision when addressing me by Larry's name?
While expected to respond when called by my brother's name was a point of frustration on occasion, a lack of precision can potentially have serious repercussions.
Who would want to see a doctor whose idea of a precise prescription would be, "Give the patient green pills. Keep taking as many as you think are necessary in order to feel better."? Who would want to fly on an airliner whose pilot's idea of a precise landing is to touch down on the first stretch of concrete he encounters in the city to which he is destined to land? Who would enjoy reading the work of a writer whose idea of precision is to spell every word phonetically?
I was recently reminded of just how important it is to be precise.
Back around Thanksgiving my oldest son, Caleb, set up a Google Home Assistant for my wife, Nancy, and I at the Henley hacienda. The device is quite handy. It can supply a weather forecast, play a favorite radio station or music by a specific artist, all by saying the correct command.
When Caleb arrived home for Christmas he came armed with a couple of items supplement what Google could already do. By plugging the power cord into the Google devices we suddenly had the capability of turning on or off the equipment by voice command, provided we were precise about what we wanted to occur.
The best results were achieved when something to the effect of "Hey Google, turn on plug one" or "Hey Google, turn off plug two." Unfortunately I had trouble being precise about my wording, which is not as big of a deal at 3 o'clock in the afternoon as it is at 3 in the morning, as I was recently reminded.
Awakened early one morning by a fairly urgent call of nature, I attempted to turn on the lights by voice command. But in my semi-conscious state I could not remember the word "plug" to save me so I instead asked Google to turn on "Jack one." Rather than ignore my incorrect request, much to my horror Google began to play a song. I am unsure if it was a song entitled "Jack One" or a group by that name, but the music that was loudly playing was certainly no lullaby.
By the time I managed to get the music stopped everyone in the household was awake and witnesses to the lesson I had learned about precision's importance.
