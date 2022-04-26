When I periodically pause to count the blessings upon which I have been bestowed, near the top of my list is having good neighbors. I could definitely be living in nicer areas of America's Hometown and not have better people than Larry and Michelle residing next door, which is important considering how close our houses are to one another's.
You frequently learn a good deal about people when you live next door to them. For example, during the years of living adjacent to Larry and Michelle it became very obvious that they cared a great deal about the dogs they owned. When the handful of canines they owned grew old and began to depart for Puppy Dog Heaven, Larry and Michelle decided to add another four-legged member to their household. It wasn't long before a small, white bundle of fur began appearing in their backyard. The puppy, which Michelle called Sassy, had a sweet disposition and quickly struck up a friendship with my wife, Nancy, who thought it was a good idea to be on good terms with our neighbors' new dog that reportedly was going to grow into a large animal.
It became apparent when Sassy was turned out into its fenced-in backyard to explore and frolic that she was content to just find a spot in the shade in which to lay. As it turned out Sassy has mobility issues resulting from problems in both of her rear legs.
While many people would choose to have put down a pet with Sassy's physical woes, not so Larry and Michelle who began saving up the few thousand dollars it would cost to pay for the surgery that might help their dog enjoy a normal life.
During the past year Sassy has been transformed from a small pup into an approximately 80-pound beast. Sassy's size and movement challenges have made it a challenge to transport her outside in order for her to do her “duty.”
This past week when our oldest son, Caleb, was in town it was suggested that he could design a winch or ramp that would enable our neighbors to get their disabled dog in and out of their house.
Caleb has become a bit of a celebrity in the "hood" after designing and, with the help of three volunteers, building a handicap ramp for me behind the Henley hacienda. Our mail carrier was quick to notice when the construction project had concluded. At least two residents of the “hood” commented on how sturdy the ramp appeared to be.
While I had used the ramp when accompanied on a walk by either Nancy or Caleb, the wooden structure's full potential did not hit home until last Friday morning. Normally of a morning I spend a good deal of time walking back and forth through my house in an effort to get my legs to function properly. On Friday it occurred to me that I could once again venture outside my residence in order to get my walking in without having to ask for anyone else's assistance. It was as if a bit of my personal freedom had been recaptured.
