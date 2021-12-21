Of the five children my wife, Nancy, and I have reared in America’s Hometown only one, our youngest daughter, Anna, still calls Hannibal home.
Despite the fact Anna’s current residence is only approximately a mile from the Henley hacienda, we see surprisingly little of her. Anna’s infrequent visits are not that surprising considering she has two jobs, two dogs and a husband.
Still, despite her busy schedule, Anna can still be called upon in a pinch as she proved again recently when Nancy and I needed her assistance.
On a Friday afternoon a couple of weeks ago I could be found on the third floor of the Hannibal Regional building where I was scheduled to have some minor work done on my feet. Things went exactly as anticipated during the procedure. However, things took a turn toward the unexpected after my shoes were back on my feet.
After being helped up from the examination table I stood waiting while Nancy turned her back on me for a second in order to pick up my jacket. A half second later she heard a thud which much to her dismay was the sound I made as I hit the building’s concrete floor after bouncing off the examination table on my way down.
The Parkinson’s-caused fall surprisingly did not result in any serious injuries, but did leave me with a sizable knot on my noggin from where my head hit the wall on my trip to the floor.
Because of the location of the rapidly-rising goose egg, and since I was already at the hospital, the decision was made to load me into a wheelchair and haul me to the emergency room to be checked out. A few hours and a CT scan later the emergency room doctor walked into my room and gave me a thumbs up to indicate that I was good to go.
After spending a chunk of the afternoon on my back I was concerned over how wobbly I would be when Nancy got me home and attempted to get me into the house by herself. Having no desire to possibly fall again, or to injure my bride while she tried to keep me on my feet, it was decided to call for reinforcements in the form of Anna.
By the time that Nancy and I arrived at the Henley hacienda Anna was already there waiting for us, having left work a few minutes early. As anticipated, Anna’s assistance proved invaluable when it came to getting me into the house safely.
After helping her mother get me situated in my recliner, Anna was preparing to depart when I stopped her to thank her one last time for the assistance she had rendered.
“It was no problem,” she said.
“No, it was a problem and I just want you to know how much I appreciate you,” I said.
Following a quick hug Anna left for her home.
I did not expect to hear again from Anna until our family’s Christmas gift exchange, but I was wrong. Early the following week Nancy received a text message from Anna reporting that she had just tested positive for COVID. And as fate would have it Anna began to feel ill before getting to the grocery stores.
Nancy immediately contacted Anna requesting a grocery list. Shortly after receiving the list Nancy went shopping and found everything our daughter had requested, ranging from fresh fruit to puppy dog treats. Later that afternoon Nancy made arrangements to safely deliver the care package to our very grateful daughter.
By now you, dear reader, are probably looking for a point to this column and possibly asking yourself, “Isn’t this what a family is supposed to do?” That is my point exactly. But how often do we seize the opportunity to help a family member, or a neighbor, in their time of need?
