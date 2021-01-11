As I have shared in this space previously, I never know what is going to show up from one day to the next in my cyber mailbox.
Off the top of my balding head I would estimate that 90 percent of the emails that I receive have no relevance to what I do to earn my keep. Consequently the vast majority of that 90 percent are dispatched to cyber heaven without ever being opened.
However, on occasion I will not only save an email, but will actually open it. Such was the case in mid December when an email showed up from Cherry Digital Content that promised in its subject slot to identify Missouri’s most miserable day of 2021, which was due to arrive on Sunday, Jan. 3.
“Sounds like the makings of a column,” I thought to myself without even bothering to open the email right away.
I found myself wondering what was meant by “miserable.” Was a massive snowstorm on the horizon? Was a dramatic worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic going to occur on that date? Was Missouri going to be reduced to one big crater after being struck by an asteroid?
When I did finally open the email it did not take long for me to realize that Jan. 3 was being identified as the state’s most miserable day of the year, based on a poll and some extensive number crunching.
According to the email, Ezvid Wiki, a video wiki, software and media company, polled 3,000 people in an effort to discover which month of the year they considered the gloomiest. Missourians overwhelmingly voted for January as the worst month of the year on the misery index.
In order to narrow it down from a month to a single day in a month Ezvid Wiki analyzed 36 years of past weather data in order to identify the statistically coldest and wettest day in January, which in the Show Me State is Jan. 3.
Winter weather conditions, combined with a shortage of daylight hours, can wreak havoc on some people emotionally. I have heard that it is not uncommon for folks to suffer from a case of the “blues” during the winter months. Aside from depression I found myself wondering if an additional side effect could be anger. That could explain the findings of another poll that I recently received.
According to Cherry Digital Content, a survey conducted by Alcohol.org, a provider of addiction treatment resources, revealed that Missourians admitted getting angry five times a week during 2020. The email noted that Missouri’s rate of anger was below the national average of six times per week.
The survey of 3,003 Americans found that the angriest people live in Delaware, where residents admit to getting angry 12 times a week, or almost twice a day. The least angry folks were found in Hawaii, where they report getting riled up only twice a week.
Based on the survey’s results one might expect that anger management would be a popular resolution in 2021. Of course such is not the case, according to information released in late December by Vault Health, a men’s telehealth company.
A survey of 2,000 U.S. men, ages 30-65, regarding their New Year’s resolutions revealed that their number one objective is getting rid of their belly fat. Another top priority is having more energy.
Here is hoping that men and women will consider dealing with their anger during 2021. Although a bit late, it would still be a worthwhile resolution.