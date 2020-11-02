The relationship I have with my wife of 45 years, Nancy, began not when we were in high school, but when we were both students at Rolla Junior High School. She was a cute cheerleader and I was smitten.
Considering we saw each other every weekday at school, and on Sundays during church, Sunday school and youth group, and her home was no more than a 15 minute gallop from my parents’ Henley hacienda, I honestly do not recall us burning up the phone lines talking like some couples did.
That could have changed drastically in high school when before her junior year Nancy moved with her family to the St. Louis suburb of Crestwood. But even then, when we were separated by roughly two hours of I-44, we attempted to maintain our long distance relationship by supporting the U.S. Postal Service rather than AT&T.
That is not to say there wasn’t an occasional phone call to invite her to a dance or some other big event, but even the duration of those calls was limited so that a bank loan was not required in order to pay the long-distance phone bill.
Communication has changed immensely since Nancy and I were dating back in the mid-70s. Smart phones have taken the place of push-button phones with an extra long cord.
Because I have spent much of 2020 working from home, there was little need for Nancy and I to converse via a telephone. But that all changed this past August after Nancy’s father was admitted into a St. Louis-area hospital. When her dad was dismissed from the hospital his doctors were projecting that he had no more than 72 hours to live. Rather than go into a hospice care facility, Don decided he wanted to spend his remaining time at home. Consequently Nancy and some of her siblings stepped up to make that wish a reality.
In the subsequent months Nancy spent a good deal of time in St. Louis helping to care for her father. During that time I cannot think of a day when she would not call home. She would ask about my day and how many stories I had written. In turn she would share about the difficulty they were having finding reliable help to sit with her father at night while the daytime family crew of helpers attempted to get some sleep.
Even after Nancy contracted the COVID virus, Nancy continued to call, even on nights when attempts to string together a couple of short sentences would result in a coughing jag. I heard about the various symptoms that the coronavirus-filled household was experiencing. She shared how the hired help stopped coming once it was diagnosed for sure that there was COVID in the house. I listened as my bride told me how exhausted physically and emotionally she was.
Nancy also spoke of the high points of being with her father such as when he told her how much he appreciated her being there. She mentioned with pride how her dad was able to take a few aided steps after leading him in some strengthening exercises.
Finally on Monday, Oct. 26, Nancy made what likely will be one of the last phone calls she will make from her father’s home. Between sobs she reported that her dad had drawn his last breath at 9:15 a.m.
Don was a devout Christian man who was a blessing to those who knew and loved him. I have no doubt that when the “call” came from his new heavenly home for him to come to home, his soul was ready.